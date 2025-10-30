Mother-Daughter Duo, Tori Spelling and Stella McDermott, Partner With Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the Free to Be Me Campaign, Urging People With Inflammatory Skin Conditions to Speak With Their Healthcare Provider About Long-Term Treatments

Tori Spelling shares her and her family’s journey with eczema and seborrheic dermatitis to encourage others to take control of their skin health

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing meaningful innovations in immuno-dermatology, today announced the Free to Be Me awareness campaign featuring actress Tori Spelling, and her daughter, Stella (17). The campaign aims to shed light on the emotional and physical burden of inflammatory skin diseases for the approximately 36 million Americans living with conditions such as atopic dermatitis (the most common form of eczema) and seborrheic dermatitis — and to inspire people to work with their healthcare providers to find long-term treatment options for their chronic skin diseases.

Through Free to Be Me, Tori shares her story of working with her healthcare provider to manage her and her daughter’s skin conditions with the help of ZORYVE® (roflumilast), a dermatologist-trusted and FDA-approved topical treatment. Her journey, like so many others, included trying countless prescription and over-the-counter products to help calm her and her daughter’s skin before finally finding a long-term treatment option with the help of her clinician. Tori and Stella’s stories also highlight the impact that living with these skin conditions had on the entire family, including uncomfortable flares, sleepless nights, and missing life events — a reminder that skin conditions don’t just affect the individual but often impact families and daily life in meaningful ways.

“Managing a chronic skin condition like eczema isn’t just about appearance — it’s about how you feel, how you show up for yourself and family, and how confidently you live your life,” said Tori Spelling, mother, actress, best-selling author, executive producer, and successful podcast host. “Both my daughter and I have struggled with eczema, and she has also lived with seborrheic dermatitis, so we know how frustrating and persistent these skin conditions can be. Finding ZORYVE, a once-daily, steroid-free topical that works to clear the redness and itching, while being gentle on our skin, has truly changed the way we manage our skin diseases. And having clearer skin has helped us feel more confident in our own skin every day.”

“Throughout my career I have seen firsthand how chronic skin conditions like eczema and seborrheic dermatitis can take their toll, affecting not only the skin, but one's overall quality of life from work to play,” said Dr. Adam Friedman, professor and chair of dermatology at the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences. “Because these are lifelong conditions, patients need treatment options that are both safe and effective for the long haul. These include nonsteroidal topicals like ZORYVE, which in turn gives patients and healthcare practitioners confidence that we can manage these diseases continuously without compromise."

ZORYVE cream 0.15% is indicated for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in adults and children 6 years of age and older. In two clinical trials of over 1,300 people, ZORYVE rapidly improved eczema symptoms such as redness, itching, and rash with once-daily treatment — with nearly a third (31% of the 884 people) achieving clear or almost clear skin at 4 weeks with ZORYVE cream compared to 14% of the 453 people using inactive cream.

ZORYVE foam 0.3% is indicated for the treatment of seborrheic dermatitis in adults and children 9 years of age and older. ZORYVE foam provides rapid disease clearance and significant reduction in itch, with 77% of the 458 individuals using ZORYVE foam achieving clear or almost clear skin after 8 weeks of treatment compared to 53% of the 225 people using inactive foam in two clinical trials.

“From the bright lights of television and red-carpet appearances, Tori Spelling understands how visible skin conditions can impact confidence, daily routines, and family life — both personally and as a parent,” said Todd Edwards, chief commercial officer of Arcutis. “Her willingness to speak openly helps break the stigma and empowers others to take control of their skin health by talking with their provider about advanced targeted topicals like ZORYVE. This campaign reinforces Arcutis’ leadership in providing solutions for common inflammatory skin conditions — including atopic dermatitis and seborrheic dermatitis — empowering individuals and their physicians with flexible treatment options to meet their unique needs from head to toe.”

ZORYVE is backed by robust clinical evidence, including eight pivotal trials involving approximately 4,200 participants. These studies consistently demonstrate that ZORYVE cream and foam are safe and well tolerated. The most common side effects with ZORYVE cream 0.15% for eczema are headache, nausea, application site pain, and diarrhea, and with ZORYVE foam 0.3% for seborrheic dermatitis are common cold, nausea, and headache. The adverse event profiles of ZORYVE cream and ZORYVE foam in the long-term studies with up to a year of treatment were consistent with those seen in the clinical studies.

For more information on ZORYVE cream and foam, including full prescribing information, please visit ZORYVE.com.

About ZORYVE® (roflumilast)

ZORYVE is the number one prescribed branded topical therapy across three major inflammatory dermatoses combined — atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis, and plaque psoriasis. ZORYVE is a topical formulation of roflumilast, an advanced targeted topical phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor. Inhibiting PDE4, an intracellular enzyme that is an established target in dermatology, decreases the production of pro-inflammatory mediators. This decreases inflammation in the skin and balances the skin’s immune system.

Demonstrating both clinical impact and broad industry recognition, ZORYVE has been honored with multiple prestigious awards and recommendations. ZORYVE was recently awarded by Allure with the "2025 Best of Beauty Breakthrough Award," making it the first FDA-approved medication for atopic dermatitis, plaque psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis to win this prominent award. ZORYVE cream 0.3% and ZORYVE foam 0.3% were also awarded the National Psoriasis Foundation’s Seal of Recognition — the first FDA-approved prescription brand to receive the honor. Additionally, the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) issued a strong recommendation for the use of ZORYVE cream 0.15% in adult patients with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis, according to updated guidelines released in June 2025. In 2024, ZORYVE cream 0.15% was awarded Glamour’s Beauty and Wellness Award for “Best Eczema Product.”

About Free to Be Me

The Free to Be Me campaign shares real experiences of people with inflammatory skin conditions — including atopic dermatitis, plaque psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis — to help others feel seen, understood, and empowered to take the important step of starting an open conversation with a healthcare provider to find a safe and effective treatment plan.

INDICATIONS

ZORYVE cream, 0.15%, is indicated for topical treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis in adult and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older.

ZORYVE cream, 0.3%, is indicated for topical treatment of plaque psoriasis, including intertriginous areas, in adult and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older.

ZORYVE cream, 0.05%, is indicated for topical treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis in pediatric patients ages 2 to 5 years of age.

ZORYVE topical foam, 0.3%, is indicated for the treatment of plaque psoriasis of the scalp and body in adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older.

ZORYVE topical foam, 0.3%, is indicated for the treatment of seborrheic dermatitis in adult and pediatric patients 9 years of age and older.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

ZORYVE is contraindicated in patients with moderate to severe liver impairment (Child-Pugh B or C).

Flammability: The propellants in ZORYVE foam are flammable. Avoid fire, flame, and smoking during and immediately following application.

The most common adverse reactions reported (≥1%) for ZORYVE cream 0.15% for patients with atopic dermatitis 6 years of age or older were headache (2.9%), nausea (1.9%), application site pain (1.5%), diarrhea (1.5%), and vomiting (1.5%).

The most common adverse reactions reported (≥1%) for ZORYVE cream 0.3% for plaque psoriasis were diarrhea (3.1%), headache (2.4%), insomnia (1.4%), nausea (1.2%), application site pain (1.0%), upper respiratory tract infection (1.0%), and urinary tract infection (1.0%).

The most common adverse reactions reported (≥1%) for ZORYVE cream 0.05% for pediatric patients with atopic dermatitis 2 to 5 years of age were upper respiratory tract infection (4.1%), diarrhea (2.5%), vomiting (2.1%), rhinitis (1.6%), conjunctivitis (1.4%), and headache (1.1%).

The most common adverse reactions reported (≥1%) for ZORYVE foam 0.3% for plaque psoriasis were headache (3.1%), diarrhea (2.5%), nausea (1.7%), and nasopharyngitis (1.3%).

The most common adverse reactions reported (≥1%) for ZORYVE foam 0.3% for seborrheic dermatitis were nasopharyngitis (1.5%), nausea (1.3%), and headache (1.1%).

Please see full Prescribing Information for ZORYVE cream and full Prescribing Information for ZORYVE foam.

ZORYVE is for topical use only and not for ophthalmic, oral, or intravaginal use.

About Arcutis

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT) is a commercial-stage medical dermatology company that champions meaningful innovation to address the urgent needs of individuals living with immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions. With a commitment to solving the most persistent patient challenges in dermatology, Arcutis has a growing portfolio of advanced targeted topicals approved to treat three major inflammatory skin diseases. Arcutis’ unique dermatology development platform coupled with our dermatology expertise allows us to develop differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets, and has produced a robust pipeline for a range of inflammatory dermatological conditions. For more information, visit www.arcutis.com or follow Arcutis on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. For example, statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on The Company’s current beliefs and expectations. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential of ZORYVE cream and foam to simplify disease management for care of atopic dermatitis, plaque psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis, or the potential of real-world use results of ZORYVE on individual patients. These statements are subject to substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ include risks inherent in our business, reimbursement and access to our products, the impact of competition and other important factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of our Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 25, 2025, as well as any subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that the company makes in this press release are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to revise or update information herein to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

