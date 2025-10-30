Important Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX); Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE); Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM); and Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ: TMCI): Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) – Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) as securities fraud class action complaint allegations have survived a motion to dismiss.

If you purchased Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) prior to May 11, 2023, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/amylyx-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.



WHY? Key allegations of a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint filed against Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (NASDAQ: AMLX) and certain of its officers, have now survived Defendants’ motion to dismiss that complaint. The underlying securities fraud class action complaint alleges that, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., through certain of its officers and directors, made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects in that: (i) Defendants had overstated Relyvrio’s commercial prospects; (ii) patients were discontinuing treatment with Relyvrio after six months; (iii) the rate at which new patients were starting treatment with Relyvrio was decreasing; (iv) accordingly, Defendants had also overstated Relyvrio’s prescription rate; (v) Defendants attempted to hide the foregoing negative trends from investors and the market by blocking analysts from viewing Relyvrio’s prescription data; and (vi) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. Then on April 4, 2024, Amylyx announced it was pulling Relyvrio from the market.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (NASDAQ: AMLX) prior to May 11, 2023, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/amylyx-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $AMLX #Amylyx #AMLX

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) – Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) as securities fraud class action complaint allegations have survived a motion to dismiss.

Current Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) shareholders who have held Five Below shares since prior to December 1, 2022, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. Learn more at https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/five-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085.



Why? Key allegations of a securities fraud class action complaint against Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE), and certain of its officers, have now survived a motion to dismiss. The underlying complaint alleges that, Five Below, Inc., via certain of its officers and directors, provided investors with false and/or materially misleading information about Five Below’s financial strength and operations, including its outlook for the first quarter and full year 2024.

On August 25, 2025, key allegations of the underlying class action survived defendants’ motion to dismiss the complaint. The court determined that: “Plaintiffs plausibly allege that . . . Five Below was having serious issues executing on their trend-right strategy and stocking trending items in stores.” Moreover, certain statements regarding “the extent and cause of shrink are material to investors, misleading by omission, and thus actionable.”

What You Can Do Now: If you have held Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) shares since prior to December 1, 2022, and would like to learn more at no cost to you, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/five-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to company coffers, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $FIVE #FiveBelow

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), shares prior to July 27, 2022, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/humana-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.



WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about the Company’s business and operations. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants downplayed pressures on the Company’s adjusted EPS resulting from increased medical costs associated with pent-up demand for healthcare procedures (especially as COVID concerns abated) which, contrary to the Company’s assurances, resulted in increased utilization rates and costs.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), shares prior to July 27, 2022, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/humana-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #HUM $HUM #Humana

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ: TMCI):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ: TMCI). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you have held Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ: TMCI) shares continuously since prior to May 8, 2023, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/treace-shareholder-investigation/, or contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.



Why? A recently filed securities class action complaint alleges that, Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI), via certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) competition impacted the demand for and utilization of its primary product, the Lapiplasty 3D Bunion Correction System; (2) as a result, Treace Medical’s revenue declined, and the Company needed to accelerate its plans to offer a product that served as an alternative to osteotomy (a surgical procedure involving the cutting and realignment of a bone to improve its position or function); and (3) Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

What You Can Do Now: Current Treace (NASDAQ: TMCI) shareholders who have held Treace shares since prior to May 8, 2023, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/treace-shareholder-investigation/, contact us at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. #Treace $TMCI #TMCI

Attorney Advertising Disclaimer

Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com