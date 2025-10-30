Music Recognition App Market to Reach USD 16.50 Billion by 2033, Fueled by Rising Smartphone Usage and Digital Music Consumption | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Music Recognition App Market size was valued at USD 7.72 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 16.50 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.97% 2026-2033.

The App for Music Recognition The broad availability of smartphones and internet connectivity is the main factor propelling market expansion. Consumers' desire for immediate music identification and discovery solutions is driving the development of new applications to meet the demands of music enthusiasts seeking song names, lyrics, and suggestions for related tracks.





The U.S. Music Recognition App Market size was worth USD 2.01 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 4.22 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.73% over 2026-2033.

The U.S. market growth is driven by high smartphone penetration, advanced internet infrastructure, early adoption of smart devices, and integration with streaming platforms, enabling seamless song identification, lyrics access, and personalized music discovery experiences.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Customer Type, in 2025, Individual Users Held Largest Share of 47.02%; Automotive & Smart Devices is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR 11.10%

The Individual segment held the largest share of the Music Recognition App Market, owing to the increasing penetration of smartphones and rising need for instant music recognition, lyrics display, and personalized recommendations. Automotive & Smart Devices segment is the fastest-growing, driven by rising penetration of connected cars, smart speakers, wearables, and IoT devices.

By Platform, in 2025, Android Segment Dominated with a Share of 60.20%, while iOS is the Fastest-growing Segment with a of CAGR 9.80%

Android is expected to dominate the overall music recognition app market during the forecast period, owing to the higher global adoption of the platform and a considerable share captured in developed and emerging markets. The fastest-growing platform segment, iOS, is driven by users being more engaged with premium features, as well as easier integration with smart devices, streaming services, and the general Apple ecosystem.

By Technology, in 2025, Audio Fingerprinting Segment Held the Dominant Share of 55.14%, while Cloud-Based Database is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR 10.80%

The Audio Fingerprinting dominates the technology segment of the Music Recognition App Market share due to its high accuracy and fast music recognition, lower power consumption, and wider acceptance on both mobile and streaming platforms. The fastest-growing segment of the market, the Cloud-Based Database segment, is largely supported by the demand for scalable storage and real-time updates and streaming services and smart devices.

By Application, in 2025, Personal Use Dominated with a Share of 65.34%, while Commercial Use is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 9.30%

On the basis of application, the music recognition app market is led by Personal Use as the majority of users use music recognition app for casual music discovery, instant song identification and accessing to lyrics or recommendations while performing daily activities. The fastest-growing segment of Commercial Use, is being propelled by businesses using music recognition apps for their marketing, licensing, and audience analytics.

Regional Analysis:

The Music Recognition App Market in North America held the largest share 36.20% in 2025, owing to smartphone penetration, high internet penetrability, and a mature digital music ecosystem.

In 2025, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the Music Recognition App Market, projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.94%, owing to increased smartphone penetration, expanding internet access, and rising digital music consumption.

Key Players:

Shazam

SoundHound

Houndify

Musixmatch

ACRCloud

AudD

Gracenote

Genius

MusicID

BeatFind

Deezer

Google

AudioTag

Midomi

Soly

Audible Magic

BMAT

Muso.AI

Echo Nest

SongKong

Music Recognition App Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 7.72 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 16.50 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.97% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025E Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Customer Type (Individual, Commercial, Educational, Media & Entertainment Professionals, Automotive & Smart Devices)

• By Platform (Android, iOS, Windows)

• By Technology (Audio Fingerprinting, Acoustic Recognition, Cloud-Based Database)

• By Application (Personal Use, Commercial Use) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Recent Developments:

In August 2025 , SoundHound launched Vision AI, bringing real-time visual understanding to its conversational AI platform, enabling more natural and responsive AI interactions.

, SoundHound launched Vision AI, bringing real-time visual understanding to its conversational AI platform, enabling more natural and responsive AI interactions. In September 2025, Gracenote introduced the Video MCP Server, elevating AI-powered entertainment experiences by enabling breakthrough content search and discovery capabilities.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

USER ENGAGEMENT & BEHAVIORAL ANALYTICS – helps you understand user interaction trends such as recognition attempts per session, retention curves, and social sharing patterns, providing insights into app stickiness and engagement quality.

– helps you understand user interaction trends such as recognition attempts per session, retention curves, and social sharing patterns, providing insights into app stickiness and engagement quality. MUSIC LIBRARY & DATABASE METRICS – helps you evaluate the depth and diversity of music coverage, including the number of songs indexed, genre inclusion, and regional recognition accuracy, critical for benchmarking content competitiveness.

– helps you evaluate the depth and diversity of music coverage, including the number of songs indexed, genre inclusion, and regional recognition accuracy, critical for benchmarking content competitiveness. AI & TECHNOLOGY EFFECTIVENESS – helps you assess system precision through indicators like false positive rates, latency variations, and frequency of AI model updates, offering a clear view of technological advancement and reliability.

– helps you assess system precision through indicators like false positive rates, latency variations, and frequency of AI model updates, offering a clear view of technological advancement and reliability. INTEGRATION & ECOSYSTEM METRICS – helps you identify cross-platform integration performance across smart devices, APIs, and connected ecosystems, revealing how effectively apps are expanding their operational footprint.

– helps you identify cross-platform integration performance across smart devices, APIs, and connected ecosystems, revealing how effectively apps are expanding their operational footprint. CROSS-PLATFORM PERFORMANCE INDEX – helps you analyze recognition success rates across mobile, wearable, and in-car systems, enabling better strategic alignment with emerging device ecosystems.

