Ampersand Capital Partners Named to Inc.’s 2025 List of Founder-Friendly Investors for Fourth Consecutive Year

Boston, MA, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ampersand Capital Partners (“Ampersand”) has been named to Inc.’s 2025 Founder-Friendly Investors list for the fourth consecutive year. The Inc. Founder Friendly honor recognizes investors like Ampersand that believe in backing founder-led businesses and helping them thrive.

“Earning this recognition for the fourth consecutive year is a meaningful testament to the trust founders place in Ampersand,” said Herb Hooper, Managing Partner at Ampersand. “We take great pride in being more than investors—we’re collaborators, operators, and partners who work side by side with entrepreneurs to drive lasting impact and growth.”

Ampersand has built a long history of partnering with founder-led companies across the healthcare and life sciences sectors. Through its collaborative approach, the firm provides portfolio companies with strategic resources, operating experience, and the support needed to scale effectively while preserving founder vision and culture. Recent investments and partnerships have helped drive meaningful growth across key segments including life sciences tools, diagnostics, biopharma services, and specialty pharmaceuticals.

Since the program’s inception in 2019, the Founder-Friendly Investors has become a trusted resource for founders seeking strategic partners who will honor their vision and accelerate their success. To compile the list, Inc. surveyed entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity and venture capital firms or worked with lenders. Founders completed a questionnaire about their experiences and shared growth data from these partnerships. The result is a trusted guide to firms that have earned reputations as exceptional collaborators.

“Raising capital is no small feat for today’s entrepreneurs. That’s why discovering investors who offer more than just financial backing—those who bring mentorship, resources, and a true spirit of partnership to your growth journey—is both rare and invaluable,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “The 2025 Founder-Friendly Investors are collaborators and dedicated to helping their portfolio companies succeed.”

To see the complete list of 2025 honorees, visit https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors.

The 2025 List of Founder-Friendly Investors was announced by Inc. on October 28, 2025, and the award is based upon information from the previous year. Ampersand Capital Partners (“Ampersand”) paid Inc. a nonrefundable application fee to participate in Inc.’s 2025 Founder-Friendly Investors Listing, which all applicants were required to pay. Ampersand submitted stories of founder-led investments and value creation as part of the submission entry. Inc. compiled its list by directly surveying founders who have sold to private equity and venture capital firms and worked with lenders. Inc. then examined data on portfolio company growth during those partnerships. This award is not to be construed as indicative of future performance. To see the complete list of award recipients, go to: https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors/2025

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Ampersand Capital Partners, founded in 1988, is a middle-market private equity firm with $3 billion of assets under management, dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With hubs in Boston, Amsterdam, and London, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm’s core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit www.ampersandcapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

