IRTH Communications Announces Sponsorship of the 2025 ThinkEquity Conference

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRTH Communications (IRTH), a leading boutique consulting firm delivering high impact financial communications, investor marketing, and capital formation services, today announced it is a proud Sponsor of the 2025 ThinkEquity Conference taking place today, October 30, at the Mandarin Oriental in New York City.

The Conference brings together industry leaders and executives to explore innovations and emerging opportunities across transformative sectors, including cryptocurrency, AI, biotech, energy, and others. It features more than 75 company presentations, 600 one-on-one meetings, and 750 attendees – facilitating deep engagement between investors and executives.

IRTH has several clients presenting today and anticipates highly productive and engaging conversations with institutional investors and industry leaders shaping the future of technology and life sciences.

About IRTH Communications

IRTH provides strategic consulting in financial communications, investor relations and capital formation. We help companies communicate, ignite enthusiasm, and solidify corporate positioning to help drive meaningful, long-term growth. Our comprehensive approach involves high touch, long term relationships with key investing institutions as well as modern media to merge traditional and digital leading to lasting and impactful results.

Further, IRTH delivers comprehensive capital formation services, empowering companies to unlock greater shareholder value. For more information, visit us at irthcommunications.com.

