UnionEx and CYRA Announce Strategic Partnership to Launch Licensed Indonesia Crypto Trading Platform





JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UnionEx, the leading global cryptocurrency exchange, and Indonesia’s licensed digital asset platform CYRA (PT Cyrameta Exchange Indonesia) have officially signed a strategic partnership agreement in Jakarta, marking a major milestone in expanding compliant digital asset infrastructure across Southeast Asia.

This collaboration establishes a new strategic partnership between UnionEx and CYRA to build a fully licensed and locally regulated crypto trading platform in Indonesia. Under the partnership, UnionEx will provide its cutting-edge technology infrastructure, including a high-performance matching engine, advanced risk management system, and scalable architecture, while CYRA, which holds the Digital Financial Assets Trader (PAKD) license granted by the Financial Services Authority (OJK), will lead in local compliance, governance, and market development through local resources and partnerships.



Left: Ben Jones, CEO of UnionEx; Right: Deddy S. Nadeak, CEO of CYRA, at the signing ceremony.



The signing ceremony, attended by senior executives from both companies, symbolizes a shared vision to promote transparency, innovation, and responsible growth in Indonesia’s fast-evolving digital economy.

“Indonesia is one of the most vibrant and rapidly growing digital asset markets in Asia,” said Ben Jones, CEO of UnionEx. “Through this partnership with CYRA, we are combining UnionEx’s global expertise and technology with CYRA’s strong regulatory foundation to create a next-generation, compliant trading environment for local users. This marks a crucial step toward our mission of driving financial inclusion and empowering users through technology.”

The forthcoming launch of the regulated platform by UnionEx and CYRA will deliver a seamless trading experience with institutional-grade security, superior liquidity, and efficient execution, with real-world asset (RWA) trading already integrated as part of its offering — setting a new benchmark for compliant digital asset innovation in Indonesia.

“We are proud to work with UnionEx, a leading global platform that shares our vision for a secure and sustainable digital asset ecosystem,” said Deddy S. Nadeak, CEO of CYRA. “Together, we aim to redefine the trading experience in Indonesia by offering users a fully licensed, secure, and user-centric exchange platform that complies with regulation standards while embracing global best practices.”

This strategic partnership underscores UnionEx’s strategic vision to deepen its presence in Southeast Asia, with Indonesia serving as a cornerstone for its regional development. Looking ahead, UnionEx also plans to expand its institutional-grade offerings, providing private-bank-level digital asset management services for institutions and family offices, covering the entire value chain from onboarding, funding, and trading to custody and asset management. Through this integrated approach, UnionEx aims to empower professional clients with secure, efficient, and comprehensive digital financial solutions.

About UnionEx

Launched in 2025, UnionEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange built on the principles of security, transparency, and community engagement. The platform delivers cutting-edge products and tools designed to serve users worldwide. With a strong commitment to innovation and inclusivity, UnionEx continuously evolves through product development and active community involvement, aiming to create a more accessible and inclusive financial ecosystem for everyone.

United. We BUIDL.

Website | Twitter | Telegram | Instagram | Announcement Channel

About CYRA

CYRA is a licensed digital asset trading platform regulated by Indonesia’s Financial Services Authority (OJK). Built on the vision of making crypto investment simple, secure, and accessible for everyone, Cyra provides a trusted platform for users to trade and manage digital assets with confidence.

Media Contact

UnionEx PR Team

pr@unionex.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by the sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1fd4ad6-79e6-4f62-a90e-63b205a383c8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2503c605-05a6-43ab-8084-b6496c35f1c5