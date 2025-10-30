FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Colombia Launches National Wildfire Monitoring Program Using OroraTech’s Satellite Technology

Colombia becomes the first country in Latin America to adopt a national satellite-based wildfire monitoring system, protecting communities and ecosystems through a public-private partnership.

Bogotá, Colombia – October 30th, 2025 – Colombia has become the first country in Latin America to strengthen its National Disaster Risk Management System through the implementation of a national wildfire detection program using satellite technology. This initiative results from a new partnership between the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) and OroraTech, a global leader in wildfire intelligence, via its local representative, GeoSpatial.

The agreement marks the start of a national pilot program that uses OroraTech’s Wildfire Solution (WFS) platform, which combines thermal satellite imagery and AI-driven analytics to detect and monitor wildfires nearly in real time. By offering continuous surveillance of wildfire activity across Colombia, the program aims to protect critical ecosystems, improve emergency response times, and reduce risk for communities threatened by fire.

“With this partnership, Colombia strengthens its risk knowledge capabilities through investment in a modern wildfire detection and monitoring infrastructure that will help protect our population, environment, and biodiversity,” said Ana Milena Prada, Deputy Director for Risk Knowledge at UNGRD. “This system enhances the work of institutions by enabling early threat identification and more timely response, even in the most remote areas of the country.”

Colombia is the second most biodiverse country in the world, with nearly half its land area located in the Amazon rainforest. Early wildfire detection is vital for preserving endangered species, native forests, and the country’s natural heritage. WFS will serve as a centralized national platform, delivering actionable alerts to emergency services, park rangers, and government agencies.

More than 700 members of the National Disaster Risk Management System, including personnel from territorial and local entities, have been trained to use the platform. In May 2025, OroraTech’s Customer Success team conducted in-person training sessions in Bogotá, featuring real-time case studies and workflows tailored to Colombia’s wildfire conditions. In addition, UNGRD has led over 15 virtual and in-person training sessions across the country to build local capacity in using and operating the WFS platform.

“We are protecting the Amazon rainforest for the future in ways that weren’t possible before deploying our technology,” said Martin Langer, CEO and CTO of OroraTech. “We are supporting and partnering with UNGRD to roll out our capabilities nationwide, marking a milestone in wildfire management for Latin America.”

The WFS platform integrates thermal data from over 30 public and private satellites. It delivers low-latency alerts and maps fires as they emerge, offering a real-time common operating picture of wildfire activity. This improved coordination allows emergency teams to prioritize threats, minimize false alarms, and respond more effectively across regions.

Through this program, Colombia reinforces its wildfire monitoring and defense strategy while advancing its leadership in environmental protection. By leveraging space-based intelligence, the country is setting a new standard in Latin America for biodiversity preservation and disaster response.

About OroraTech

OroraTech is a global intelligence-as-a-service company leveraging thermal data to support a sustainable Earth. Its Wildfire Solution (WFS) platform uses high-resolution thermal data from proprietary and public satellites to provide real-time situational awareness and risk alerts. The system detects fires of any size, day or night, enabling early response and greater climate resilience. Founded in 2018, OroraTech is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and operates across five continents, with local partners like GeoSpatial in Colombia and Central America.

www.ororatech.com

About UNGRD

The National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) is Colombia’s national agency responsible for planning, coordinating, and executing disaster risk management policy through actions focused on risk knowledge, risk reduction, and disaster response.

https://portal.gestiondelriesgo.gov.co/

