INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in James Hardie Industries plc of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - JHX

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against James Hardie Industries plc (“James Hardie” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JHX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether James Hardie and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until December 23, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired James Hardie securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On August 19, 2025, James Hardie shocked investors by belatedly disclosing that sales in North America Fiber Cement declined by 12% due to the customer destocking first discovered by the Company and its top officers “in April through May.” Aaron Erter, James Hardie’s Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, explained that the results reflect a “normalization of channel inventories” that was expected to impact sales for at least the next two quarters.

On this news, James Hardie’s stock price fell $9.79 per share, or 34.44%, to close at $18.64 per share on August 20, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

dpeyton@pomlaw.com

646-581-9980 ext. 7980