Liminatus Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIMN) Signs MOU with Capital Trust Group for USD 30 Million Equity Investment via an earn-out mechanism and Future Strategic Cooperation

LA PALMA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liminatus Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIMN), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation CD47-blockade therapies, announced today that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Capital Trust Group Limited (CTG), a New Zealand-based investment management firm, for a USD 30,000,000 equity financing via an earn-out mechanism to support Liminatus’s research and development of advanced immunotherapy assets.

Subject to completion of diligence and the negotiation of definitive agreements, CTG intends to subscribe to newly issued shares of Liminatus, subject to compliance with Nasdaq listing rules and U.S. securities laws. The subscription funds are expected to be remitted following the submission and effectiveness of a registration statement relating to the resale of the shares. Both parties aim to finalize and execute the definitive agreements in November 2025.

In addition to the equity investment, beginning in mid-November this year and subject to definitive agreements being signed, Liminatus and CTG plan to commence discussions for further strategic cooperation, including potential future digital bond financing programs.

“We believe that this MOU marks the beginning of a long-term partnership with CTG,” said Chris Kim, Chief Executive Officer of Liminatus Pharma. “The equity financing would strengthen our financial foundation.”

Liminatus Pharma is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company pioneering next-generation therapeutics, including its proprietary CD47-blockade antibody IBA101, designed to overcome the limitations of first-generation immune therapies in solid tumors.

Capital Trust Group is a New Zealand-based investment management and digital finance firm managing large-scale institutional and blockchain-enabled financing programs across healthcare, energy, and infrastructure sectors. CTG has the privilege of having General Chavalit Yongchaiyudh, the 22nd Prime Minister of Thailand, as one of its shareholders and an honorable advisor.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected equity investment, timing of definitive agreements, potential future digital bond programs, and anticipated financial and strategic benefits. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein. Factors that may cause such differences include, among others, the ability to finalize and execute definitive agreements, regulatory and market conditions, and the availability of financing. Liminatus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.