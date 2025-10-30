UAE Automotive PCB Research Report 2025: A $971.16 Million Market by 2030, Driven by Rising Electrification of Vehicles and EV Adoption, & Transition to High-Density Interconnect and Flexible PCBs 

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Automotive PCB Market by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UAE Automotive PCB Market was valued at USD 654.07 Million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 971.16 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.80%.

This growth is underpinned by a combination of macroeconomic and industry factors: first, robust expansion of the UAE's automotive sector, fueled by rising disposable incomes, increasing population, and strong consumer appetite for premium and technologically advanced vehicles such as luxury, electric, and semi-autonomous models. Second, the rapid integration of advanced electronic systems, including ADAS, infotainment, powertrain controls, and EV battery management, is driving demand for high-density interconnect (HDI), double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, which can support compact, high-performance electronics. Third, government-led initiatives promoting electric vehicles (EVs) and sustainable mobility infrastructure - such as EV adoption incentives, smart transport frameworks, and diversification strategies - have boosted demand for specialized PCBs designed for power modules and EV charging systems.







Additionally, the UAE's strategic positioning as a global logistics hub - with world-class ports, airports, and free zones - facilitates efficient import-export operations, encourages establishment of both global and local PCB manufacturers, and helps strengthen supply chains. The market structure comprises a hybrid of multinational electronics suppliers (e.g., Samsung Electro Mechanics, Nippon Mektron) and domestic PCB fabricators, fostering innovation in durability, miniaturization, and thermal performance for automotive applications. The leading product type is double-sided PCBs, which are estimated as the largest and fastest-growing segment in the UAE and broader MEA region.

However, the industry faces notable challenges such as shortage of skilled labor, stringent environmental regulations, and global supply chain disruptions affecting raw material availability and pricing. Despite these hurdles, the convergence of rising demand for advanced vehicle electronics, supportive policy landscape, regional logistics advantages, and increasing domestic production capacity positions the UAE automotive PCB market for resilient growth through 2028 and beyond.



Key Market Drivers

Rising Electrification of Vehicles and EV Adoption in the UAE



The growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the UAE is a primary driver of demand for automotive printed circuit boards (PCBs). As the nation aims to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels and meet its sustainability targets outlined in the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and Net Zero 2050 initiative, the electrification of the transport sector has gained significant momentum.



EVs require significantly more PCBs than conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles due to the need for high-power electronics, battery management systems (BMS), inverters, electric drive modules, and on-board chargers. The increasing penetration of EVs - supported by initiatives such as reduced registration fees, free parking, and expanded charging infrastructure by authorities like Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) - has spurred demand for high-performance, multi-layer PCBs in automotive applications. As EV manufacturing ramps up and more global brands launch EV models tailored to the UAE's high-income, tech-savvy population, this trend is expected to continue accelerating PCB demand across the vehicle's body, powertrain, and comfort systems.



Emergence of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Semi-Autonomous Vehicles



Another key driver of the UAE automotive PCB market is the rising integration of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and the gradual shift toward semi-autonomous driving technologies. As global OEMs introduce next-generation vehicles with Level 2 and Level 3 autonomy features into the Gulf market, including the UAE, demand for reliable and compact electronic control systems has increased.



Features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, blind-spot detection, collision avoidance, and automated parking require multiple sensors (radar, LiDAR, ultrasonic, and cameras) and electronic control units (ECUs) - all of which are dependent on high-performance PCBs. The UAE's growing appetite for luxury and technologically sophisticated vehicles, coupled with supportive infrastructure (such as 5G and V2X communication initiatives in smart cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi), further enhances the integration of these systems. Additionally, the government's openness to testing autonomous vehicles, such as pilot programs for robotaxis and autonomous shuttles, reinforces the long-term demand for PCBs tailored to complex autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicle architectures.



Key Market Challenges

Dependence on Imports and Limited Local Manufacturing Capabilities



One of the most significant challenges facing the UAE automotive PCB market is the heavy dependence on imported PCBs and the limited presence of domestic manufacturing infrastructure. Despite the UAE's strategic investments in the automotive and electronics sectors, the country lacks a robust local ecosystem for producing high-quality automotive-grade PCBs, which are critical for vehicle safety, powertrain control, and infotainment systems. Most PCBs used in vehicles sold or assembled in the UAE are sourced from countries like China, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan.



This reliance exposes the market to supply chain disruptions, fluctuating international freight costs, geopolitical tensions, and extended lead times. Moreover, setting up automotive PCB manufacturing facilities involves high capital expenditure, technical expertise, compliance with stringent automotive quality standards (such as ISO/TS 16949), and a skilled labor force - factors that remain underdeveloped in the local context. Without adequate local capabilities, the UAE's automotive sector remains vulnerable to global supply constraints, especially during crises like the COVID-19 pandemic or semiconductor shortages, which can delay production timelines and inflate costs.



Key Market Trends

Transition Toward High-Density Interconnect (HDI) and Flexible PCBs



One of the most prominent trends reshaping the UAE automotive PCB market is the increasing adoption of High-Density Interconnect (HDI) and flexible PCBs. As vehicle designs evolve to integrate more electronics into compact spaces - particularly in electric vehicles (EVs), advanced infotainment systems, and ADAS modules - automakers are shifting away from traditional single- and double-sided PCBs to more compact, multilayer, and HDI-based solutions. HDI PCBs offer improved wiring density, reduced size, faster signal transmission, and better thermal performance, making them ideal for advanced automotive applications such as camera modules, control units, and radar systems.



Similarly, flexible PCBs, including rigid-flex formats, are gaining ground for their ability to conform to complex 3D geometries within a vehicle, reducing assembly time and weight. In the UAE, where luxury and premium vehicles dominate a significant market share, automakers are increasingly incorporating these advanced PCB technologies to support sleek interior designs, high-end digital displays, and enhanced connectivity features. This shift is also aligned with the global move toward smarter and more space-efficient electronic architectures in vehicles, and it's being mirrored in the Gulf region's high-end auto segment.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $654.07 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $971.16 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered United Arab Emirates



Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Delphi

Chin Poon Industrial

Daeduck Electronics

Nippon Mektron

Amitron

CMK

Unimicron Technology

Meiko Electronics

KCE Electronics

UAE Automotive PCB Market, By Type:

Single-Sided PCB

Double-Sided PCB

Multi-Sided PCB

UAE Automotive PCB Market, By Level of Autonomous Driving:

Autonomous Vehicles

Conventional Vehicles

Semi-Autonomous Vehicles

UAE Automotive PCB Market, By Application:

Powertrain

Safety & Security

Power Distribution & Body Wiring

CCE

Others

UAE Automotive PCB Market, By Region:

Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Sharjah

Rest Of UAE

