Indegene Selects Verified Market Research to Gain Strategic Insight into the Conjunctivitis Allergy Market

Lewes, Delaware, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spotlight on the Client: Indegene’s Advisory Role and Strategic Objective

Indegene is a technology-led life sciences company based in India, offering analytics, medical, regulatory, commercial and safety-services to pharmaceutical and biotech firms worldwide.

When consulting a client active in the conjunctivitis/allergy segment, Indegene needed more than general industry commentary—they needed precise market sizes, segmentation by geography and sub-market, and trustworthy data to underpin their recommendations.

“The market sizes provided for many small markets where getting data is challenge was commendable. This led the client to take the decision on their portfolio expansion strategy.” — Arun Chandel, Manager, Commercial Analytics, Indegene

Indegene therefore approached VMR to deliver depth, clarity and actionable insight—so they could advise their client with confidence and stand out in a highly specialized therapeutic area.

The Commissioned Study: A Strategic Foundation for Advisory and Portfolio Decisions

Indegene commissioned VMR’s Global Conjunctivitis Allergy Market Size, Scope and Forecast report. The study delivered:

Detailed global and regional market sizing (value & volume) for conjunctivitis/allergy segments

Market segmentation by sub-condition, treatment type, geography and end-user (ophthalmology, allergy clinics, OTC)

Competitive environment overview and gap-analysis of smaller markets that often lack robust data

Strategic insights enabling Indegene and its client to prioritise markets, shape product positioning and guide investment

A foundation suitable for board-level decision-making and advisory output





As Indegene noted, the research beyond “available data” helped clarify where hidden opportunity existed and bolstered the client’s expansion planning.

Why Indegene Chose VMR — and Why Others Do

Indegene selected VMR because the firm delivered more than off-the-shelf modules. From the beginning, the engagement involved co-defining scope, aligning data definitions with Indegene’s advisory context and focusing on areas of real strategic value.

VMR’s process was transparent and iterative—questions flagged by Indegene led to refined data, not generic responses. Post-delivery, VMR remained responsive, enabling Indegene to link insight to action rather than leave the report on the shelf.

From a commercial perspective, the collaboration was pragmatic: pricing aligned with the use-case and timeline, and the quality of delivery delivered strong value for money.

“Communication was fluent… adaptability was very good… value for the price was unmatched.”

About Indegene

Founded in 1998, Indegene is a global healthcare and life sciences company with its headquarters in Bangalore, India. Indegene offers digital-led commercialisation, analytics, regulatory, medical and safety services to global biopharma, biotech and medical device firms. With a presence across the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, Indegene supports product launches, market access and lifecycle management.

About Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research (VMR) is a trusted global authority in B2B research and consulting, empowering organizations for over a decade to make confident, data-backed decisions. Through deep industry expertise across sectors including healthcare, technology, automotive and energy, VMR delivers actionable intelligence that drives clarity, strategy and competitive advantage worldwide.

