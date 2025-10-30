Interstate Business Park to connect to Savage Tooele Railroad

GRANTSVILLE, UT, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savage announced today that Interstate Business Park will be connecting to the Savage Tooele Railroad – a new short-line railroad that celebrated its grand opening in mid-September. An agreement to connect the business park to the short line was executed this week.

The 11-mile line will provide tenants at Interstate Business Park in Tooele County with enhanced access to rail transportation, offering a significant and sustainable alternative to trucking logistics in the area. Interstate Business Park brings more than 100 acres of rail-served property to the market through their development.

Thanks to the new rail line, the park has direct rail access to the greater Union Pacific Railroad network. The park also has a direct entry point from I-80 and is only 15 minutes away from the Salt Lake City Airport. It has all of the logistical advantages of a site in Salt Lake City at much more affordable cost.

“Interstate Business Park is located in an extremely desirable location in Tooele County,” said CRC Nationwide Listing Broker James Merrill, who is the exclusive broker for the park. “It’s rail service access, proximity to I-80 and the flexible zoning offered by the county make it a highly competitive alternative to industrial sites on the Wasatch front.”

Interstate Business Park includes more than 650 acres of master planned land strategically designed for manufacturing/logistics operations. When completed, it will include amenities such as an on-site travel center, fast food options and a convenience store to support the businesses within the park and truck drivers passing through the area.

“The short-line railroad is a huge advantage for the park,” said Pacific Industrial’s Director of Acquisitions Bo Prock – a developer in the park. “Almost every tenant that’s reached out to us has wanted access to rail.”

Interstate Business Park is the newest major business park in Tooele County with plans to connect to the new short line. Both the business park and the new rail line are supported by Utah Inland Port Authority, as critical infrastructure projects in Tooele County.

“The UIPA Tooele Valley Project Area was created to bring projects like this to life—smart infrastructure that connects Utah businesses to national markets and supports sustainable economic growth," said Ben Hart, executive director with the Utah Inland Port Authority.

The Savage Tooele Railroad is the first short-line railroad to be built in Utah in more than a century, providing companies in northwest Utah with a cost-effective and sustainable connection to the greater national rail network. The railroad was developed by Savage, a privately held, global provider of supply chain infrastructure and solutions, in conjunction with Union Pacific Railroad.

“This new connection to our network is a big win for Utah businesses,” said Kenny Rocker, Union Pacific Railroad executive vice president – marketing and sales. “For us, it’s all about helping customers move goods faster and more efficiently to win in their markets.”

Construction on Interstate Business Park began in 2024. By the end of the year, most of the critical infrastructure will be completed and groundbreaking for the first building is slated to begin in spring of 2026.

“The Savage Tooele Railroad was designed to help foster economic growth in northwest Utah,” said Savage’s Senior Vice President and Rail Services Leader, Mike Miller. “It’s exciting to see Interstate Business Park and other critical infrastructure in the area leveraging this new asset.”

