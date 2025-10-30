Toll Brothers at Ladera Trails Community Opens in San Tan Valley, Arizona

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of Toll Brothers at Ladera Trails, a new gated community in San Tan Valley, Arizona. The community offers a selection of luxury home designs and resort-style amenities in the foothills of the San Tan Mountains.

Toll Brothers at Ladera Trails features four brand-new single-story home designs ranging from 3,124 to 3,692 square feet, including 3 to 4 bedrooms, 3.5 to 5.5 bathrooms, and 3- or 4-car garages. Home shoppers can choose from outstanding personalization options such as expansive multi-slide doors, guest casitas, expanded covered patios, and cabanas. Homes are priced from the mid-$800,000s.

This private gated community will offer a range of beautiful resort-style amenities including a pool, outdoor gathering areas and fire pits, a playground, and pickleball courts. Residents will also enjoy spacious quarter-acre-plus home sites with spectacular mountain range vistas.





"Toll Brothers at Ladera Trails offers a unique blend of luxury living and outdoor recreation in a stunning Sonoran Desert setting," said Bob Flaherty, Group President of Toll Brothers in Arizona. "We are excited to offer these exceptional home designs and amenities to our discerning home shoppers in this private hillside community."

Customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

The community is conveniently located off Hunt Highway and Thompson Road, providing easy access to employment centers, shopping, and recreation.

The Sales Center is now open at 31380 N Crown King Lane in Queen Creek, Arizona. For more information on Toll Brothers at Ladera Trails and other Toll Brothers communities in Arizona, visit TollBrothers.com/AZ or call 844-836-5263.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d86902f9-f16a-4241-a0a3-2bac3c23adc4

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)