KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 30 OCTOBER 2025 AT 5:00 PM (EET)

Kalmar’s financial information in 2026



Kalmar Corporation will disclose the following financial information in 2026:

Financial Statements review 2025, on Friday, 13 February 2026

Interim report January–March 2026, on Tuesday, 5 May 2026

Half-year financial report January–June 2026, on Wednesday, 22 July 2026

Interim report January–September 2026, on Thursday, 29 October 2026

Kalmar’s Financial Statements 2025 and Annual Report 2025 will be available on week 9 at www.kalmarglobal.com .



The Annual General Meeting of Kalmar Corporation is planned to be held on Tuesday, 31 March 2026. Kalmar’s Board of Directors will summon the meeting separately on a later date.

For further information, please contact:

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing and Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697