KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 30 OCTOBER 2025 AT 5:00 PM (EET)
Kalmar’s financial information in 2026
Kalmar Corporation will disclose the following financial information in 2026:
- Financial Statements review 2025, on Friday, 13 February 2026
- Interim report January–March 2026, on Tuesday, 5 May 2026
- Half-year financial report January–June 2026, on Wednesday, 22 July 2026
- Interim report January–September 2026, on Thursday, 29 October 2026
Kalmar’s Financial Statements 2025 and Annual Report 2025 will be available on week 9 at www.kalmarglobal.com.
The Annual General Meeting of Kalmar Corporation is planned to be held on Tuesday, 31 March 2026. Kalmar’s Board of Directors will summon the meeting separately on a later date.
For further information, please contact:
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing and Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697
About Kalmar
Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,200 people. In 2024, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com