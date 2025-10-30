Enigwatch Expands Watch Safe Collection with New Line of High-Security Luxury Safes

Toronto, Canada, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enigwatch, the global leader in luxury watch storage, today announced the expansion of its high-security Watch Safe Collection, designed to protect and preserve the world’s most valuable timepieces. Blending advanced engineering with refined craftsmanship, Enigwatch safes deliver a standard of protection that meets the demands of collectors, investors, and high-net-worth individuals worldwide.

Built for more than storage, Enigwatch safes combine bulletproof-grade construction, biometric access, and fireproof certification with an interior designed to house luxury watches in style. Each safe is equipped with precision watch winders, ensuring automatic timepieces remain wound and ready to wear at a moment’s notice.

Key Features of Enigwatch Watch Safes

Bulletproof & Fireproof Construction – Tested against extreme conditions for uncompromising safety.

– Tested against extreme conditions for uncompromising safety. Biometric Security Access – Advanced fingerprint recognition ensures only authorized entry.

– Advanced fingerprint recognition ensures only authorized entry. Integrated Watch Winders – Swiss-engineered precision keeps automatic watches wound and accurate.

– Swiss-engineered precision keeps automatic watches wound and accurate. Silent Operation – Designed for discretion, with near-silent mechanisms.

Standing Apart From Conventional Safes

Unlike generic home or office safes that simply lock valuables away, Enigwatch safes are engineered exclusively for watch collectors. Where mass-market safes lack climate awareness, organization, or winding capabilities, Enigwatch delivers a solution that preserves, displays, and secures timepieces as both functional investments and works of art.

Every Enigwatch safe reflects the same precision and prestige as the watches it protects, making it an indispensable addition to private collections, luxury residences, and investment portfolios.

Customers across the United States, Europe, and Asia have turned to Enigwatch for its reputation as a trusted partner in luxury preservation—a brand where security, craftsmanship, and status converge.

Interested parties can discover the full collection of Enigwatch watch safes at https://enigwatch.com/.

About Enigwatch

Founded in Los Angeles, Enigwatch is a luxury brand dedicated to the preservation of high-end timepieces. Known for its premium watch winders and safes, the company merges Swiss-level engineering with refined design. With a global clientele of collectors, enthusiasts, and high-net-worth individuals, Enigwatch continues to define how the world’s most valuable watches are cared for, displayed, and secured.





