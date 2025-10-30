Saudi Arabia Yoga Accessories Market Report 2025: Women-Centric Yoga Products Fuel Growth, Boosting Sales of Customized Accessories - Competition, Forecast & Opportunities to 2030

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Yoga Accessories Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Saudi Arabia Yoga Accessories Market was valued at USD 150.67 Million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 219.41 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.52%.

Rising health awareness among consumers, growing enthusiasm for wellness and fitness, the proliferation of yoga studios and fitness centers, the strong impact of social media and online platforms, and the increasing adoption of holistic health practices are key drivers fueling market growth throughout Saudi Arabia. Alhokair, a franchise retailer in Saudi Arabia, signed a franchise agreement with Alo Yoga, a US-based yoga and athleisure brand. Through this agreement, Alhokair introduced its Saudi fashion-savvy customers to Alo Yoga's high-quality yoga clothing and accessories via its e-commerce channels and store network. The first mall outlet opened at Kingdom Centre in Riyadh.

Key Market Drivers

Growing Health and Wellness Awareness

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has witnessed a significant shift toward health and wellness, driven by increasing awareness of the benefits of physical activity and mental well-being. According to the 2023 Household Sports Practice Survey conducted by the General Authority for Statistics, 29.7 percent of the population engage in moderate physical activity. Yoga, known for its holistic approach to health, stress relief, and flexibility improvement, has gained popularity among Saudis seeking healthier lifestyles. Government-led campaigns promoting active living, coupled with greater access to wellness information via social media and digital platforms, have further fueled interest in yoga.

This growing awareness has directly increased demand for yoga accessories such as mats, blocks, straps, and apparel, as consumers seek quality products to support their practice. Additionally, the rise of wellness centers, yoga studios, and fitness clubs in urban centers like Riyadh and Jeddah offers convenient access to yoga classes, encouraging more individuals to invest in yoga equipment. As more people incorporate yoga into their routines, the market for yoga accessories expands, reflecting a broader cultural embrace of wellness and preventive health.

Key Market Challenges

Cultural and Social Barriers

Despite growing acceptance, yoga and its accessories still face cultural and social challenges in Saudi Arabia. Traditionally, some conservative segments of society view yoga with skepticism, often associating it with foreign or non-Islamic practices. This perception can limit widespread adoption, especially in more traditional or rural areas, slowing market penetration. Yoga is also sometimes misunderstood as primarily a spiritual or religious practice incompatible with local customs. Although this misconception is changing, overcoming deep-rooted cultural barriers requires ongoing education and awareness campaigns.

Additionally, co-ed yoga classes or mixed-gender fitness environments can be sensitive topics, restricting access to some demographic groups. These social and cultural dynamics affect not only consumer willingness to adopt yoga but also the marketing strategies brands can employ. Companies must carefully navigate these nuances, often customizing products and promotional materials to align with local values and preferences, such as offering women-only yoga accessories or modest activewear. The need for cultural sensitivity in product design and messaging presents a significant challenge for both domestic and international brands aiming to expand in the market.

Key Market Trends

Rise of Women-Centric Yoga Products

One of the most significant trends in the Saudi Arabia yoga accessories market is the growing focus on women-centric products. Following social reforms and increased female participation in fitness activities, brands are tailoring yoga accessories specifically to meet the needs and preferences of women. This includes the development of modest, stylish, and functional yoga apparel that respects cultural norms while providing comfort and flexibility during practice. Additionally, accessories such as lightweight, portable mats and compact yoga kits are designed for convenience, catering to women who balance busy lifestyles with wellness routines.

The surge in female yoga practitioners has also driven demand for vibrant colors, patterns, and fragrance-infused products, emphasizing personalization and self-expression. Retailers are increasingly marketing these women-focused products through social media platforms popular among Saudi women, such as Instagram and Snapchat, leveraging influencers and fitness communities to boost engagement. Women-only yoga classes and wellness retreats are becoming more common, further propelling the need for specialized accessories.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 82 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $150.67 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $219.41 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia

Report Scope

Key Market Players:

Liforme Ltd.

Manduka LLC

TPE Yoga Mat

Yogikor

Decathlon KSA

Lululemon Athletica Inc.

Nike Inc.

Adidas AG

Sun & Sand Sports

Rumi Earth Yoga

Saudi Arabia Yoga Accessories Market, By Type:

Mats

Straps

Clothing

Others

Saudi Arabia Yoga Accessories Market, By Application:

Yoga Centers

Households

Fitness Clubs

Saudi Arabia Yoga Accessories Market, By Sales Channel:

Online

Offline

Saudi Arabia Yoga Accessories Market, By Region:

Western

Northern & Central

Eastern

Southern

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/chzpce

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment