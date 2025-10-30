Saudi Arabia Dishwashing Detergent Market Report 2025: Rapid Urbanization & Economic Growth, Preference for Organic and Eco-Friendly Options - Competition, Forecast & Opportunities to 2030

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Dishwashing Detergent Market by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia Dishwashing Detergent Market was valued at USD 145.67 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 198.45 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.29%

Market growth is being steadily driven by rising consumer hygiene awareness, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing urbanization and the prevalence of dual-income households have accelerated the demand for efficient, time-saving cleaning products, including dishwashing liquids and automatic machine detergents.







As disposable income levels rise, more consumers are transitioning from traditional dish-cleaning methods to premium, branded products that offer enhanced performance and appealing scents. The market is also benefiting from the expansion of organized retail and e-commerce platforms, which offer greater accessibility and product variety. In parallel, a growing focus on environmental sustainability is influencing consumer preferences, prompting manufacturers to introduce biodegradable and eco-friendly formulations. These evolving dynamics present considerable opportunities for innovation and continued market expansion in the Kingdom.



Key Market Drivers

Rapid Urbanization & Economic Growth



Rapid urbanization and steady economic growth are central to the expansion of the dishwashing detergent market in Saudi Arabia. As of early 2025, the country's economy recorded annual growth of 2.7%, while urbanization continues to transform living standards and household dynamics. The increase in urban dwellings, particularly among middle and upper-middle-income groups, is driving demand for modern kitchen solutions and compatible cleaning products like liquid and automatic detergents.

With rising employment and disposable incomes, urban consumers are shifting from traditional bar soaps to more convenient and effective alternatives. Additionally, economic diversification under the Kingdom's Vision 2030 plan is supporting greater consumer purchasing power and access to quality hygiene products. The concurrent expansion of foodservice, hospitality, and retail sectors in urban regions also boosts commercial usage of dishwashing detergents, contributing to overall market momentum.



Key Market Challenges

Supply Chain Disruptions



Supply chain instability remains a notable challenge for the Saudi dishwashing detergent market. The industry relies heavily on imported raw materials such as surfactants, fragrances, and packaging inputs, which exposes it to international supply chain fluctuations. Disruptions caused by global events - such as the pandemic, logistical bottlenecks, and geopolitical conflicts - have led to higher transportation costs, delays, and raw material shortages.



These issues can result in increased production costs, affecting pricing and profitability for manufacturers. Smaller producers are especially vulnerable due to limited procurement power and storage capacity. Moreover, inconsistent supply may result in stockouts and reduced consumer trust. To counteract these risks, companies are working to diversify their supplier bases, strengthen local sourcing, and improve logistics efficiency. However, building long-term supply chain resilience remains a strategic imperative for sustained market growth.



Key Market Trends

Preference for Organic and Eco-Friendly Options



A notable trend shaping the Saudi dishwashing detergent market is the growing consumer preference for organic and eco-friendly alternatives. Environmental awareness is rising, and consumers are becoming increasingly conscious of the health and ecological impacts of household cleaning products. As a result, demand for detergents formulated with biodegradable, non-toxic, and plant-based ingredients is gaining traction.

Products that carry eco-certifications or promote sustainable practices are being favored, particularly among younger and health-conscious consumers. This shift has prompted brands to innovate, launching green product lines that combine environmental safety with strong cleaning performance. The movement toward sustainability aligns with broader global trends and reinforces the importance of ethical consumerism in shaping product development and marketing strategies within Saudi Arabia's home care sector.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 82 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $145.67 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $198.45 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia

Report Scope:

Key Players Profiled in this Saudi Arabia Dishwashing Detergent Market Report

Knooz Al-Ardh Detergent Manufacturing CO. LLC

Unilever PLC

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

The National Detergent Company SAOG (NDC)

Colgate-Palmolive Company

The Procter & Gamble Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Robert Bosch Middle East FZE

Hosokawa Alpine Aktiengesellschaft

Chemisynth

Saudi Arabia Dishwashing Detergent Market, by Type:

Dishwashing Bars

Dishwashing Liquid

Dishwashing Powder

Others

Saudi Arabia Dishwashing Detergent Market, by Distribution Channel:

Grocery Stores

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Departmental Stores

Online

Others

Saudi Arabia Dishwashing Detergent Market, by Region:

Eastern

Western

Northern & Central

Southern

