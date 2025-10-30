SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Jasper

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Jasper To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (“Jasper” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JSPR) and reminds investors of the November 18, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (i) Jasper lacked the controls and procedures necessary to ensure that the third-party manufacturers on which it relied were manufacturing products in full accordance with cGMP regulations and otherwise suitable for use in clinical trials; (ii) the foregoing failure increased the risk that results of ongoing studies would be confounded, thereby negatively impacting the regulatory and commercial prospects of the Company's products, including briquilimab; (iii) the foregoing increased the likelihood of disruptive cost-reduction measures; (iv) accordingly, the Company's business and/or financial prospects, as well as briquilimab's clinical and/or commercial prospects, were overstated; and (v) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 7, 2025, Jasper issued a press release reporting updated data from the BEACON Study. The press release stated that "[r]esults from the 240mg Q8W and the 240mg followed by 180mg Q8W dose cohorts appear to be confounded by an issue with one drug product lot used in those cohorts, with 10 of the 13 patients dosed with drug from the lot in question," that "[t]he Company is investigating the drug product lot in question and expects to have the results of that investigation in the coming weeks," and that Jasper was "taking steps to ensure that drug product from the lot in question is returned to the Company and that sites have drug product from other lots to continue dosing." Further, the press release revealed that the Company "has also determined that the drug product lot in question was used to treat participants enrolled in the ETESIAN [Study]. As a result, and in order to focus resources on advancing briquilimab in CSU, the Company is halting the study and pausing development in asthma." Finally, the press release stated that "the Company is halting development in SCID" and, contrary to its prior representation of having a strong balance sheet and a cash runway extending "through the third quarter of 2025," that Jasper "will be implementing a number of other cost cutting measures including a potential restructuring, to extend runway and reduce expenses."

On this news, Jasper's stock price fell $3.73 per share, or 55.1%, to close at $3.04 per share on July 7, 2025.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Jasper’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

