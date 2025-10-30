Rare Earth Elements Industry Research 2025 - Global Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2020-2030

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rare Earth Elements Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Rare Earth Elements Market was valued at USD 5.81 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 10.80 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 10.72%

This market encompasses the global industry focused on the exploration, extraction, processing, and commercialization of 17 chemically similar metallic elements, including the lanthanides, scandium, and yttrium. These elements play a critical role in a wide range of high-tech applications spanning clean energy, electronics, defense, and automotive sectors. Rare earths are integral to the miniaturization and performance of devices such as electric vehicles (EVs), wind turbines, smartphones, aerospace systems, and fiber optics, driving robust demand across industries seeking innovation and sustainability.







Key Market Drivers

Expanding Demand from the Clean Energy and Electric Vehicle Industries



The global push toward clean energy and electrification is significantly boosting demand for rare earth elements. These materials are essential for producing high-performance permanent magnets used in wind turbines and electric motors. Elements such as neodymium, praseodymium, and dysprosium are crucial in the manufacturing of traction motors for EVs and direct-drive generators in wind energy systems.

With rising deployment of wind power projects and the rapid expansion of electric vehicle production worldwide, rare earth-based magnets are witnessing exponential demand. Their ability to provide high efficiency, compactness, and durability makes them indispensable in achieving global decarbonization and net-zero goals.



Key Market Challenges

Geopolitical Dependence and Supply Chain Vulnerability



The global REE market is heavily reliant on a few countries, particularly China, for the majority of mining and refining activities. This geographic concentration exposes the industry to significant geopolitical and trade-related risks.

Disruptions stemming from export restrictions, diplomatic tensions, or regulatory changes can lead to supply shortages and market instability. These vulnerabilities create uncertainty for manufacturers dependent on rare earths for essential technologies in energy, defense, and communication systems, prompting calls for diversification of supply chains and domestic production capacities.



Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand from the Green Energy Sector



A key trend reshaping the REE market is the growing use of rare earth magnets in renewable energy systems and electric vehicles. As countries scale up wind energy capacity and adopt electric mobility, demand for rare earths such as neodymium, praseodymium, and dysprosium continues to accelerate. These elements are vital for lightweight, durable magnets used in high-torque motors and efficient turbine generators.

Offshore wind farms and next-generation EV platforms rely on these materials for long-lasting performance and reduced maintenance. This surge is fueling investments in rare earth extraction, refining, and magnet manufacturing, particularly in regions seeking energy independence and technological resilience.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.81 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.7% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope:

Key Market Players

China Northern Rare Earth Group High-Tech Co., Ltd.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd.

MP Materials Corp.

Iluka Resources Limited

Arafura Rare Earths Limited

Rare Element Resources Ltd.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Neo Performance Materials Inc.

Texas Mineral Resources Corp.

Rare Earth Elements Market, By Type:

Lanthanum

Cerium

Neodymium

Praseodymium

Samarium

Europium

Others

Rare Earth Elements Market, By Application:

Magnets

Metallurgy

Batteries

Polishing Agent

Glass & Ceramics

Catalyst

Phosphors

Others

Rare Earth Elements Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

Turkey

