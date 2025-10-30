UAE Interventional Cardiology Devices Forecast Report 2025: Market to Expand by Over $20 Billion by 2030 - Opportunities in Innovative Device Development, Government Initiatives, and Medical Tourism

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Interventional Cardiology Devices Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UAE Interventional Cardiology Devices Market was valued at USD 58.25 Million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 78.42 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.08%

The UAE interventional cardiology devices market represents a vital segment within the broader healthcare sector, driven by several key factors. And the rising facilities leads to the growth of cardiovascular devices market. For instance, In October 2022, FibriCheck collaborated with Pfizer and Altibbi to initiate an awareness campaign aimed at identifying atrial fibrillation (AF) in the UAE. The campaign focuses on raising awareness about AF detection using innovative digital health solutions.







FibriCheck's technology allows users to monitor their heart rhythm remotely through smartphone apps, enabling early detection of irregularities. Partnering with Pfizer and Altibbi enhances outreach efforts and underscores the importance of proactive AF screening in improving cardiovascular health across the Emirates. As a dynamic and rapidly evolving market, it encompasses a variety of devices crucial for diagnosing and treating cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), which remain a leading cause of mortality in the region. Angioplasty stents, including bare-metal and drug-eluting variants, are pivotal in restoring blood flow to blocked arteries, thereby reducing the risk of heart attacks and improving patient outcomes. Their dominance is underscored by continuous advancements in stent design, materials, and coatings, aimed at enhancing efficacy and reducing complications like restenosis.



Catheters play a critical role in guiding interventional procedures such as angioplasty and stent placement, ensuring precision and safety during operations. Structural heart devices, including transcatheter heart valves and closure devices, cater to a growing demand for minimally invasive treatments of congenital heart defects and valve disorders. Plaque modification devices and hemodynamic flow alteration devices further complement these advancements, offering innovative solutions to manage complex cardiovascular conditions.



The market's growth is bolstered by factors such as rising incidences of lifestyle-related diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, and government initiatives to expand healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, the UAE's position as a hub for medical tourism further drives demand for cutting-edge interventional cardiology procedures and devices. With ongoing technological innovations and strategic investments, the UAE interventional cardiology devices market is poised for continued expansion, contributing significantly to improving cardiovascular care and patient outcomes across the Emirates.



Key Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases



The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) in the UAE underscores the critical importance of the interventional cardiology devices market. Lifestyle factors such as sedentary lifestyles, high-calorie diets, and stress contribute significantly to the rising incidence of CVDs, including coronary artery disease, hypertension, and heart failure among the UAE population. These conditions not only affect older adults but are increasingly prevalent among younger age groups due to changing dietary habits and reduced physical activity. In response to this health challenge, the demand for advanced interventional cardiology devices such as angioplasty stents, catheters, and structural heart devices has grown substantially.



These devices are essential for diagnosing and treating various cardiovascular conditions, offering minimally invasive solutions that reduce recovery times and improve patient outcomes. The UAE's healthcare infrastructure has adapted to accommodate this demand, with hospitals and specialized cardiac centers equipped with state-of-the-art technology and skilled healthcare professionals capable of performing complex interventional procedures. According to the research article published in National Institute of Health, 2023, Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) rank among the primary causes of death worldwide and contribute to 40% of mortality in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



The recent UAE National Health Survey underscored CVDs as a major health concern, highlighting physical inactivity, hypertension, obesity, and tobacco use as leading risk factors for CVD-related fatalities. The UAE Health Vision 2021 prioritizes reducing CVD risk factors and mortality rates, prompting substantial funding allocation towards cardiovascular research initiatives. As the prevalence of CVDs continues to rise, driven by demographic changes and lifestyle factors, the interventional cardiology devices market in the UAE is poised for further expansion.



Continued innovation in device technology and increased access to specialized cardiac care are essential to meet the evolving healthcare needs of the population and mitigate the impact of cardiovascular diseases on public health. Also, according to the research article published in National Institute of Health, 2024, in the UAE, approximately 71% of adults and over 30% of children are affected by overweight or obesity. Statistics also indicate that the country has the world's second highest prevalence of diabetes, impacting 18.7% of the population, and a notable smoking rate with 9.1% of residents being smokers. These figures underscore the urgency to allocate greater resources towards researching lifestyle factors that contribute to cardiovascular disease (CVD). Enhancing public awareness and implementing effective interventions are crucial steps to mitigate the impact of these risk factors on the population's cardiovascular health in the UAE.



Key Market Challenges

Regulatory Environment



The regulatory environment in the UAE's interventional cardiology devices market plays a crucial role in shaping market dynamics and ensuring patient safety. The Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA) and the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) oversee the regulation and approval of medical devices, including interventional cardiology devices, ensuring they meet stringent quality and safety standards.



Challenges in the regulatory environment include navigating complex approval processes for new devices, which can involve rigorous testing, clinical trials, and documentation requirements. Companies entering the market must comply with local regulations and obtain necessary certifications, such as the Conformity Assessment Certificate (CAC) and Registration Certificate, before commercializing their products.



Harmonizing UAE regulations with international standards is also important for facilitating market access and promoting innovation. Alignment with recognized regulatory frameworks like the CE Mark (European Conformity) or FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approvals can streamline the approval process for multinational manufacturers. Continuous updates and amendments to regulatory guidelines ensure that interventional cardiology devices in the UAE adhere to evolving technological advancements and global best practices. This regulatory oversight aims to protect patient safety, maintain healthcare quality standards, and foster a competitive marketplace for innovative medical technologies.



Key Market Trends

Minimally Invasive Procedures



Minimally invasive procedures represent a significant trend in the UAE's interventional cardiology devices market, revolutionizing the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. These procedures involve accessing the heart and blood vessels through small incisions or punctures, rather than traditional open-heart surgery. Key advancements include percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI), such as angioplasty and stent placement, which are performed using catheters guided by imaging technologies like fluoroscopy and intravascular ultrasound (IVUS).



Minimally invasive techniques offer several advantages over traditional surgery, including reduced recovery times, shorter hospital stays, lower risk of complications, and quicker return to normal activities for patients. This approach aligns with patient preferences for less invasive treatments that minimize discomfort and downtime. In the UAE, the adoption of minimally invasive procedures is supported by the presence of advanced catheterization labs equipped with state-of-the-art imaging and navigation systems. These facilities enable cardiologists to perform complex interventions with high precision and safety.



As technological innovations continue to enhance the capabilities of minimally invasive devices and techniques, their popularity is expected to grow, driving market demand for specialized interventional cardiology devices tailored to support these procedures effectively.

Report Scope:

