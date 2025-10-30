Malaysia’s premier AI-powered multilingual hub: TP reinforces market leadership with multiple CCAM awards 2025





KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TP (ex-Teleperformance) in Malaysia , a leader in digital business services in Malaysia, today announced it has strengthened its market leadership by securing multiple top honors at the 2025 Contact Centre Association of Malaysia (CCAM) Awards.

Among 25 competing organizations, TP in Malaysia was recognized for Best Use of Automation (Digital Innovation) and Best Contact Centre Support Professional (Data Analyst/Scientist). In addition, the company took home three more awards across other categories. The recognitions reinforce TP Malaysia’s position as the country’s leader in digital modernization, AI orchestration, and data-driven business process services.

“Innovation isn’t just what we do—it’s how we work. These recognitions show how our teams in Malaysia are combining AI and data science to deliver smarter, faster performance and facilitate better decision-making. This is Malaysia’s edge on the global stage,” shares Andy Rangel, CEO, TP in Malaysia & Thailand.

Where Innovation Meets Advantage

The Best Use of Automation award recognizes TP in Malaysia for its pioneering role in intelligent workflow orchestration and next-gen automation. The company’s teams in Malaysia have successfully integrated AI automation into customer experience management through its proprietary AI platforms, including TP Interact (an interaction analytics platform), TP Digital Floorwalker (a generative AI assistant), TP Recommender (an AI-powered recommendation engine that predicts customer needs and suggests the next best actions for better data-driven decision-making), and StoryfAI (a multilingual translation engine), which enhance speed, precision, and efficiency across operations.

TP in Malaysia combines AI automation that learns and evolves with AI-assisted tools that amplify employee performance and streamline processes. These innovations have directly improved client service delivery in industries such as technology, e-commerce, travel, and financial services.

Where Data Drives Experience

The Best Contact Centre Support Professional (Data Analyst/Scientist) recognition acknowledges TP in Malaysia for advances in building a data-first culture that drives measurable customer impacts. Its data analytics teams leverage predictive modeling, AI, and real-time insights to deliver hyper-personalized, efficient service experiences.

Data has become the engine behind TP in Malaysia’s success. By integrating digital analytics tools across client operations, teams can identify trends, predict outcomes, and design personalized engagement strategies, transforming data into meaningful action. This fusion of data-driven insight and human empathy allows clients to innovate faster while building stronger customer connections.

This recognition reinforces TP in Malaysia as a center of data-driven excellence, where local expertise powers global decision-making.

Where People Power Progress

TP in Malaysia’s growing presence across Kuala Lumpur, Penang, and its upcoming Johor Bahru center reflects an ongoing mission to transform Malaysia into the regional epicenter of digital business services. With a multicultural workforce fluent in English, Mandarin, Bahasa Malaysia, Hindi, and other key languages, TP in Malaysia supports over 15 global markets, providing seamless 24/7 operations that are culturally fluent and locally relevant.

The company’s commitment goes beyond language. It actively builds a future-ready workforce by investing in inclusion, upskilling, and career mobility programs that foster diverse perspectives and community impact.

By integrating advanced AI tools with the unique value of human expertise driven by ongoing professional development and multicultural talent, TP in Malaysia ensures that technology acts as an enabler, augmenting the ability of its teams to solve complex problems, empathize with diverse customers, and deliver high-quality experiences at scale.

This approach positions TP in Malaysia as a leader in intelligent orchestration. It demonstrates how the right blend of people and technology turns innovation into a powerful human advantage—supporting sustainable growth and strengthening Malaysia’s position on the global business process services stage.

Divya Dutta, COO, TP in Malaysia, mentions, “As Malaysia continues to rise as a digital powerhouse, we are expanding our local footprint with a new state-of-the-art delivery branch, designed to nurture digital talent and accelerate AI-led transformation for global clients. Our vision is to make Malaysia the epicenter of multilingual, tech-enabled customer experience for the region and beyond.”

TP in Malaysia’s win at the CCAM Awards 2025 adds to the company’s portfolio of recognitions. These awards highlight what exceptional customer experiences mean in the AI-powered era, further strengthening its leadership in the APAC region.

