JB's Junk Removal Celebrates 100 Five-Star Google Reviews, Solidifying Position as Best Junk Removal Company in Durham, NC

Since its founding in 2015 by Triangle native James "JB" Bennett, JB's Junk Removal has built its reputation on providing reliable, eco-friendly junk removal services while maintaining the highest standards of customer care. With over 400 five-star reviews on Thumbtack and now 100 five-star reviews on Google, JB's Junk Removal has established a reputation for excellence across all major review platforms. The Google milestone is particularly significant, as these reviews are often the first impression potential customers encounter when searching for junk removal services.

"Reaching 100 five-star Google reviews is incredibly meaningful to our entire team," said James Bennett, founder of JB's Junk Removal. "Google reviews are what most people see when they're looking for a trusted service provider, and we're honored that our customers have taken the time to share their positive experiences. Each review represents a customer who trusted us with their junk removal needs, and this milestone motivates us to continue raising the bar for what customers can expect from a junk removal company."

JB's Junk Removal has distinguished itself in the competitive Triangle market through several key differentiators:

Local Expertise: As Triangle residents themselves, the JB's team possesses intimate knowledge of regional regulations, recycling facilities, and donation centers, navigating historic Durham neighborhoods, Wake County suburban communities, and Chapel Hill's university atmosphere with equal expertise.

Environmental Stewardship: The company prioritizes recycling, donation, and proper disposal practices to keep items out of landfills whenever possible, demonstrating that responsible junk removal and business success go hand-in-hand.

Comprehensive Service Range: From residential furniture removal and yard debris cleanup to commercial junk removal and e-waste recycling, JB's handles virtually any non-hazardous item with professionalism and efficiency.

With over 2,000 completed projects since 2015, the company serves communities throughout the Triangle region, including Apex, Carrboro, Cary, Chapel Hill, Durham, Fuquay-Varina, Garner, Green Level, Hillsborough, Holly Springs, Knightdale, Morrisville, Pittsboro, Raleigh, Rolesville, Wake Forest, Wendell, and Zebulon.

JB's Junk Removal operates Monday through Saturday from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM, providing convenient scheduling options for both residential and commercial customers. The company's customer-first approach includes transparent pricing, prompt service, and solutions designed to make junk removal as stress-free as possible.

"Our customers consistently tell us that what sets us apart is our combination of professional service, environmental consciousness, and genuine care for the community," Bennett added. "We're not just removing junk—we're helping people reclaim their spaces while doing right by our environment and our Triangle community."





