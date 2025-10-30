DSV, 1162 - MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENT

 | Source: DSV A/S DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 1162

Pursuant to section 30 (cf. sections 38-40) of the Danish Capital Markets Act it is hereby announced that BlackRock, Inc. (BlackRock) has informed DSV A/S (DSV) that BlackRock has changed its holding of shares/voting rights and of other financial instruments in DSV as follows:

Change as of 24 October 2025:

BlackRock’s share capital and voting rights in DSVHolding in DSV
previously		Holding in DSV as of 24 October 2025
Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in %5.44%4.98%
Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in %0.09%0.06%
BlackRock’s total share capital and voting rights in %5.53%5.04%


As of 24 October 2025, BlackRock directly or indirectly controls 12,119,616 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in DSV, corresponding to 5.04% of the entire share capital and voting rights in DSV.

Change as of 27 October 2025:

Pursuant to section 30 (cf. sections 38-40) of the Danish Capital Markets Act it is announced that BlackRock has informed DSV that the total shares, and other financial instruments of DSV held by BlackRock as of 27 October 2025 individually and combined correspond to below 5% of the entire share capital and below 5% of the voting rights of DSV.

Contacts
Investor Relations:

Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 43 20 36 38, stig.frederiksen@dsv.com
Alexander Plenborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 73, alexander.plenborg@dsv.com

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

