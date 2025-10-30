Explainable AI Market Will Reach $34.6 Billion by 2033 - Interview Kickstart's Adds XAI Specialization to Machine Learning Course

SANTA CLARA, CA, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SANTA CLARA, CA - October 30, 2025 - -

The global demand for Explainable AI (XAI) is accelerating as organizations seek greater transparency and accountability in artificial intelligence systems used across critical industries. According to a report by Markets.us, the XAI market is projected to grow from $6.4 billion in 2023 to $34.6 billion by 2033, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4%.

In response to this growing need, Interview Kickstart, a professional upskilling platform for engineers, software devlopers and data scientists, has expanded its Flagship Machine Learning course to include specialized training in developing and implementing explainable AI systems. The course provides comprehensive instruction in machine learning fundamentals, deep learning, and applied generative AI, equipping professionals to build transparent and interpretable AI models. Learn more about the Explainable AI Specialization in Machine Learning Course.

The rising adoption of AI in hiring, finance, healthcare, and compliance has intensified scrutiny over algorithmic decision-making. Studies have shown that AI-based recruitment tools can inadvertently reinforce bias, particularly against candidates with employment gaps or non-native English proficiency. These findings underscore the importance of creating models that are both accurate and explainable, ensuring that automated decisions remain fair and auditable.

Interview Kickstart's curriculum is structured to address this industry challenge. Learners gain expertise in tree-based models, model evaluation and interpretation, unsupervised learning, ensemble methods, and advanced architectures such as transformer-based models and large language models (LLMs). Capstone projects simulate real-world applications, including the development of conversational AI systems using LangChain and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) frameworks—two methods increasingly used in explainable generative AI solutions.

The program also offers flexibility through a suite of optional specialization modules, including Advanced Natural Language Processing, Advanced Computer Vision, Data Visualization and Storytelling, and Big Data with Apache Spark. These modules allow participants to tailor their learning paths to specific industry roles or emerging technical requirements.

Participants receive access to a comprehensive library of recorded lessons, coding exercises, and case studies for ongoing learning. Personalized mentorship from experienced instructors supports skill reinforcement beyond live sessions, while mock interviews, resume development, and behavioral coaching prepare participants for real-world technical evaluations.

"The ability to explain how AI systems make decisions is becoming a defining requirement in enterprise technology," said a spokesperson for Interview Kickstart. "Our goal is to ensure that professionals can design systems that are both high-performing and accountable—bridging the trust gap between AI and its users."

Industry data continues to show a widening talent gap in AI and machine learning roles. In India alone, there is currently one qualified generative AI engineer for every ten open positions, highlighting the urgent need for upskilling programs that prepare engineers for explainable and responsible AI development.

By combining technical rigor with practical applications, Interview Kickstart's Machine Learning course aims to equip professionals with the skills needed to advance both the performance and transparency of modern AI systems.

