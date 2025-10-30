Stride, Inc. INVESTIGATION: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Into Potential Securities Fraud on behalf of Investors (LRN)

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Stride, Inc. (“Stride” or the “Company”) (NYSE:LRN). The investigation concerns whether the Company may have violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On September 10, 2025, the Gallup-McKinley County Schools Board of Education announced that it had filed a verified complaint against Stride “charging the publicly traded for-profit virtual education provider with fraud, deceptive trade practices, systemic violations of law, and intentional and tortious misconduct designed to maximize profit margins at the expense of students and their education, in which a vast majority of students are Native American.” On this news, the price of Stride shares declined by $8.09 per share, or approximately 4.9%, from $166.11 per share on September 9, 2025 to close at $158.02 on September 10, 2025.

Then, on October 29, 2025, Reuters reported that Stride “issued a dour annual revenue forecast, citing struggles to enroll new students on its platform.” On this news, the price of Stride shares declined by $83.48 per share, or approximately 54.4%, from $153.53 per share on October 28, 2025 to close at $70.05 on October 29, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Stride securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

