Miami, FL, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The iconic Ask April advice forum, founded by advice columnist, author, philanthropist and expert media personality April Masini , has officially reopened, reclaiming its position on Google’s first page for “relationship advice forum.”





April Masini is “Ask April” of Relationship Advice Forum.com





Ask April, a relationship advice forum with 400,000 members, continues to be a philanthropic project created, managed, and fully funded by Masini to offer help and hope to those feeling lost, confused, and desperate, searching for honest answers and truthful advice. Over eight years, she donated more than 60,000 hours answering tens of thousands of questions before pausing for a seven-year hiatus. The forum’s relaunch reaffirms her enduring commitment to offering clarity, solutions ,and encouragement to individuals navigating relationships, personal challenges and life





April Masini is Masini Enterprises Award-Winning CEO & Recognized Philanthropist,





Masini’s contributions have earned widespread recognition and numerous honors, including the proclamation of June 4 as “Masini Day,” the creation of the annual “Masini Volunteer of the Year Award,” and magazine features naming her to Who’s Who in the World and 2024 Entertainment Industry Leader – yet, she has always, and remains, most motivated by large scale, cause-driven, philanthropic projects.





Her influence extends across media, marketing, and philanthropy, with collaborations that reflect her expertise and national appeal. Procter & Gamble’s Old Spice “Voice of Experience” campaign stated, “A unique thought leader — with April Masini as our Dating Expert, guys will receive the advice they need to have a dating life to be envied.”



TD Bank introduced her as “The TD Bank Love & Money Campaign Relationship Expert,” where she analyzed survey results and provided expert commentary across national media.

Today, Masini remains a sought-after voice for leading publications, including The New York Times, USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, and Yahoo!, reaching a combined monthly readership exceeding one billion. Lifestyle outlets such as AskMen, Bustle and Elite Daily have featured her work more than 2,000 times.