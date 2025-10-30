United Kingdom Sportswear Market Forecast and Opportunity Report 2025: Rising Personalization and Customization Trends, and Rising Health and Fitness Consciousness Fuel Growth - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Sportswear Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United Kingdom Sportswear Market was valued at USD 6.54 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 8.56 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.59%

The United Kingdom sportswear market is witnessing significant growth driven by increasing health consciousness, a surge in fitness activities, and the rising influence of athleisure fashion. Consumers are increasingly integrating sportswear into everyday wardrobes, blending functionality with style. E-commerce and brand collaborations with influencers and athletes are further fueling demand.

The market benefits from innovations in sustainable and performance-enhancing fabrics, meeting both environmental and athletic expectations. Major players are investing in inclusive sizing and gender-neutral collections to attract a wider audience. Additionally, the post-pandemic focus on wellness and outdoor recreation continues to support market expansion.







Key Market Drivers

Rising Health and Fitness Consciousness Among Consumers



One of the primary drivers of the United Kingdom sportswear market is the growing awareness of health, wellness, and fitness across all age groups. In 2024, UK government-aligned research shows that 90% of consumers consider diet important to their health, and 86% view fitness as key highlighting a marked rise in health-conscious behaviors nationwide. This trend has been strongly reinforced post-COVID-19, with consumers placing increased emphasis on physical well-being, mental health, and immunity. Participation in fitness activities such as gym workouts, yoga, running, cycling, and home-based exercise routines has surged.



According to Sport England, more than 61% of adults were regularly active in 2023, marking a significant rebound in physical activity levels. This shift in lifestyle is directly reflected in increased demand for high-performance sportswear such as moisture-wicking tops, compression leggings, and breathable sneakers. Consumers now seek apparel that not only enhances performance but also offers comfort and durability.



Sportswear is no longer confined to workouts; it is increasingly being worn during casual outings, remote work, and travel, making it a versatile wardrobe essential. As a result, both global brands like Nike, Adidas, and Puma, and homegrown labels are expanding their health-focused collections to meet consumer expectations. In parallel, retailers are curating wellness-themed product assortments that link fashion to fitness. This structural change in consumer behavior is expected to sustain long-term market growth.



Key Market Challenges

Intense Market Competition and Price Pressure



One of the most pressing challenges in the United Kingdom sportswear market is the intense level of competition among global giants, domestic brands, and emerging direct-to-consumer (DTC) startups. With the market becoming increasingly saturated, both established players like Nike, Adidas, and Under Armour, and rising brands like Gymshark, Castore, and Sweaty Betty are vying for consumer attention. This heightened competition forces companies to continually invest in marketing, influencer partnerships, innovation, and aggressive pricing strategies to maintain or grow their market share.



As a result, profit margins are under pressure, especially for mid-sized and smaller brands that struggle to match the scale, discounts, or brand recognition of multinational corporations. Additionally, the proliferation of fast fashion retailers and online marketplaces offering budget-friendly alternatives further intensifies the pricing pressure. While consumers benefit from a wide variety of choices at competitive prices, many brands face difficulty in balancing profitability with the need to offer innovation and high-quality materials. This price sensitivity is particularly evident among young consumers, who may prefer trend-driven purchases over premium, long-lasting products. In such a fragmented market, only brands with strong differentiation, loyal communities, or technological superiority can sustain long-term growth.



Key Market Trends

Personalization and Customization of Sportswear Products



A major emerging trend in the UK sportswear market is the increasing consumer demand for personalized and customized apparel and footwear. Shoppers are no longer satisfied with generic, mass-produced items; instead, they seek unique, tailored products that reflect their individual style, identity, and performance needs. Brands are responding by offering advanced customization tools through their online and in-store platforms. For example, Nike's "By You" service and Adidas's "miadidas" program allow customers to design shoes and apparel with personalized colors, names, and materials. These tools often utilize 3D configurators and augmented reality to enhance the user experience and provide a sense of creative control.



This trend is not limited to aesthetics - performance customization is also gaining ground, with some brands offering gear tailored to specific sports, climate conditions, or body shapes. The demand for personalized fits and inclusive sizing has grown, especially among women and plus-size consumers, prompting brands to expand their offerings beyond traditional measurements. With Gen Z and Millennials valuing individuality and self-expression, customization is evolving from a luxury to an expectation. This shift is also driving advancements in on-demand manufacturing and digital production, which help brands minimize waste while delivering personalized fashion at scale.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 81 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.54 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered United Kingdom

