North America Balloon Catheters Market Analysis Report 2025-2033: Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) Boosting Market Adoption

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Balloon Catheter Market Size and Forecast Report 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Balloon Catheter Market is expected to reach US$ 2.75 billion by 2033 from US$ 1.62 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 6.05% from 2025 to 2033. Growing cardiovascular disorders, an aging population, improvements in medical technology, and the need for less intrusive procedures all have a favorable impact on the industry. Together, these elements are helping to grow the market share of angioplasty balloons worldwide.

Technological advancements like drug-coated balloon catheters, which offer tailored therapy and enhance patient outcomes, are important market drivers. Growth is also being aided by the emergence of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), which give patients and healthcare professionals with more affordable options. But obstacles including the high price of balloon catheters, legal restrictions, and the requirement for skilled medical personnel could impede market expansion. Notwithstanding these obstacles, it is anticipated that the North American balloon catheter market will continue to grow due to the ongoing advancement of sophisticated catheter technologies and advantageous healthcare regulations.

In the United States, heart disease continues to be the top cause of mortality for both men and women of all racial and ethnic backgrounds. According to a report published in October 2024, cardiovascular disease claims the life of a person in the US every 33 seconds. This figure is quite high and illustrates the significant impact that heart disease has on public health, which will keep driving up demand for effective cardiovascular treatments like angioplasty operations.

According to a study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology in February 2023, patients with elevated 10- and 30-year risk predictions have a significantly higher incidence rate of ASCVD; in at-risk individuals, this rate can reach 2.60 per 1,000 person-years. The rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease, especially in high-risk individuals, is anticipated to increase demand for angioplasty procedures and propel the market for angioplasty balloons in the United States. The region's expanding angioplasty balloon market is bolstered by the ongoing need for interventional therapies to treat atherosclerosis.

Growth Drivers for the North America Balloon Catheter Market

Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases

One of the main factors propelling the balloon catheter market in North America is the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). Due to factors including aging populations, poor lifestyle choices, and rising rates of diabetes and hypertension, conditions like peripheral artery disease (PAD) and coronary artery disease (CAD) are becoming increasingly prevalent. Angioplasty operations, which enlarge blocked or restricted arteries to improve blood flow, require balloon catheters as vital tools. The need for efficient, minimally invasive procedures like angioplasty is growing as the number of people with CVDs keeps rising. The region's market is expanding as a result of the increasing demand for intervention, which encourages hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers to use balloon catheters.

Improved Healthcare Infrastructure

The sophisticated healthcare system in North America is a major factor propelling the balloon catheter market's expansion. Modern hospitals, clinics, and research facilities with the newest technology for identifying and treating cardiovascular diseases can be found in the area. Furthermore, the growing number of qualified medical specialists, such as cardiologists and interventional specialists, guarantees the effectiveness and high success rates of balloon catheter-based operations like angioplasty. The need for balloon catheters is further increased by the broad availability of these facilities and specialists, which improves patient access to high-quality care. North America's robust infrastructure will continue to play a significant role in the market's growth as healthcare systems continue to change.

Increase in Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

The market for balloon catheters in North America is expanding due to the rise in ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs). For patients in need of minimally invasive procedures like angioplasty, ASCs provide a convenient and economical alternative to typical hospital settings. With their emphasis on outpatient care, these facilities offer quicker recovery periods and less hospital stays, which appeals to patients and medical professionals alike. The need for balloon catheters is being fueled by the increasing inclination for outpatient operations as well as the growth in ASCs. In order to execute cardiovascular procedures, ASCs are increasingly using cutting-edge medical technology, such as balloon catheters, which helps to grow the market for these devices.

Challenges in the North America Balloon Catheter Market

High Cost of Devices

A major obstacle in the North American market is the expensive cost of balloon catheters, particularly those with sophisticated features like drug-coated alternatives. Although these specialty catheters have improved therapeutic benefits, like lowering the incidence of restenosis, their higher cost may prevent some people from using them, especially in healthcare settings where money is tight. The expense might be a significant deterrent for patients with low insurance coverage, outpatient clinics, and smaller hospitals. Because of this financial barrier, patients and healthcare professionals may choose less costly options, delaying the adoption of novel catheter technology. Therefore, the expensive cost of balloon catheters may limit their broad use and inhibit overall market growth, even in spite of the clinical benefits.

Complex Procedures and Skill Requirements

Widespread adoption is hampered by the complexity of operations involving balloon catheters, which call for qualified medical personnel. High degrees of accuracy and skill are required for certain operations, including angioplasty, in order to guarantee success and reduce patient risks. Because of this, doctors and medical personnel must undergo specialized training, which may reduce the number of trained experts available in smaller or less well-equipped healthcare facilities. The use of balloon catheters may be limited by the requirement for sophisticated skill sets and specific equipment, particularly in impoverished or rural locations. The adoption of balloon catheter-based treatments may be hampered by this lack of infrastructure and general expertise, which could limit patient access to potentially life-saving operations and delay the market's overall growth.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.62 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $2.75 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6% Regions Covered North America

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. North America Balloon Catheter Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast



6. Market Share

6.1 By Product Type

6.2 By Indication

6.3 By Raw Material

6.4 By End Users

6.5 By Countries



7. Product Type

7.1 Normal Balloon Catheter

7.2 Drug Eluting Balloon Catheter

7.3 Cutting Balloon Catheter

7.4 Scoring Balloon Catheter

7.5 Stent Graft Balloon Catheter

7.6 Others



8. Indication

8.1 Coronary Artery Disease

8.2 Peripheral Vascular Disease



9. Raw Material

9.1 Polyurethane

9.2 Nylon

9.3 Others



10. End Users

10.1 Hospitals

10.2 Clinics

10.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

10.4 Diagnostic Centers



11. Countries

11.1 United States

11.2 Canada

11.3 Mexico

11.4 Rest of North America



12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3 Degree of Rivalry

12.4 Threat of New Entrants

12.5 Threat of Substitutes



13. SWOT Analysis

13.1 Strength

13.2 Weakness

13.3 Opportunity

13.4 Threat



14. Key Players Analysis

Abbott Laboratories

Medtronic PLC

B.Braun Melsungen AG

Terumo Corporation

Cordis Corporation

Becton Dickinson and Company

Cardinal Health

Stryker Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p8qshy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment