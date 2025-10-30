All Weather Group and Corning Forge Path Toward the Future of Window Performance

Edmonton, AB, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Weather Group (AWG), a Canadian leader in window and door solutions, today announced an exclusive collaboration with Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW), one of the world’s leading innovators in glass, ceramics, and materials science, to bring thin quadruple-pane window units featuring Corning® Enlighten™ Glass to the Canadian market. The collaboration positions AWG at the forefront of the country’s energy-efficiency evolution, helping to enable a new generation of window systems designed for performance, sustainability, and design freedom.

Corning® Enlighten™ Glass is an ultra-thin, high-strength glass that allows for innovative sealed unit designs that can reduce weight, enhance efficiency, and enable larger, higher performing window configurations. The glass’ thin profile helps enable quad-pane units, a breakthrough that has the potential to redefine thermal performance and energy efficiency standards across Canada’s diverse climates.

“For builders, architects, and developers, this collaboration represents meaningful progress toward the next generation of sustainable construction,” said Colin Wiebe, Co-CEO of All Weather Group. “By integrating lighter, more energy-efficient glass technologies into the building process, we’re helping reduce structural demands, improve installation efficiency, and deliver greater long-term value—without compromising design or performance.”

“Our collaboration with Corning represents more than a product innovation—it’s a vision for the future of building performance in Canada,” said Jillene Lakevold, Co-CEO of All Weather Group. “Quad-pane design, made possible through Enlighten™ Glass, will help set new benchmarks for comfort, sustainability, and long-term value for Canadian homeowners.”

This collaboration milestone builds upon AWG’s long history of advancing the fenestration industry—introducing technologies such as PVC windows, V-weld, laminate and diamond coated colour finishes that changed the way Canadians experience their homes.

“This close collaboration with All Weather Group allows us to expand the impact of Enlighten™ Glass to a new market known for its innovation and commitment to sustainability,” said Ron Verkleeren, Senior Vice President, Corning Emerging Innovations Group. “With AWG’s track record of advancing window technology paired with Corning’s advanced materials expertise, we’re helping to redefine what’s possible in glass performance and energy efficiency for Canadian customers.”

With Corning® Enlighten™ Glass as a foundation for future product development, AWG’s roadmap for innovation points towards ever-higher efficiency standards and a more sustainable built environment for Canada.

About All Weather Group

Founded in 1978 in Edmonton, Alberta, the All Weather Group is one of Canada’s largest privately owned window, door and glass manufacturers. Guided by their purpose to Never Stop Building, they operate as All Weather at Home, All Weather Commercial & Glass, and Westeck Windows and Doors. With 15 locations across Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest, they serve a network of 600+ dealers and partners. Their 370,000 sq. ft. manufacturing footprint delivers products built for Canada’s toughest climates. A five-time ENERGY STAR® Manufacturer of the Year, they’re also a 17-time winner of Canada’s Best Managed Companies—and proud community champions.

About Corning Incorporated

Corning (www.corning.com) is one of the world’s leading innovators in materials science, with a 170-year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning applies its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics, along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people’s lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in RD&E, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and deep, trust-based relationships with customers who are global leaders in their industries. Corning’s capabilities are versatile and synergistic, which allows the company to evolve to meet changing market needs, while also helping its customers capture new opportunities in dynamic industries. Today, Corning’s markets include optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display, automotive, solar, semiconductors, and life sciences.

