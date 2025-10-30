Medidata Unveils Next-Generation Patient Consent Innovations, Designed in Partnership with Clinicians and Patient Advocates

Medidata Consent, a key part of the Medidata Patient Experience , expedites study start-up, reduces configuration complexity, and improves patient enrollment

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medidata , a Dassault Systèmes brand and leading provider of clinical trial solutions to the life sciences industry, today announced notable advances to Medidata Consent , its industry-proven electronic informed consent technology. Delivered through the Medidata app , this modern solution reimagines patient consent in clinical trials – focusing on adaptability, usability, and global compliance to remove adoption barriers and amplify subject recruitment from the very first patient interaction.

"At Medidata, we believe true innovation comes from listening to our customers and the patients they serve. Our updated Consent solution is a direct result of feedback from sites and sponsors who needed a simpler, more flexible way to manage the consent process,” said Matt Noble, senior vice president, Patient Experience, Medidata. “We've redesigned Consent to be more intuitive, empowering both patients and researchers while streamlining a critical step in the clinical trial journey."

This solution optimizes clinical trial enrollment by simplifying study designs, elevating the user experience for sites and patients, and offering sponsors real-time visibility into the consent process. Key features include:

Accelerates Study Builds with AI-Assisted Setup: An AI-automated workflow significantly shortens study configuration by mapping documents for e-signatures, reducing manual effort by up to 75%.

Patients benefit from a simplified and interactive interface, while site staff work within a familiar, unified environment that reduces friction and improves adoption. These frameworks are informed by direct collaboration with the Medidata Site Tech Board and Medidata Patient Insights Board .

Patients benefit from a simplified and interactive interface, while site staff work within a familiar, unified environment that reduces friction and improves adoption. These frameworks are informed by direct collaboration with the and . Seamlessly Integrates with the Medidata Platform : Native integration with Medidata Rave EDC and the broader Medidata ecosystem eliminates duplicative data entry and manual reconciliation. Unlike bolt-on tools, Consent is part of a truly unified platform, which avoids data silos across Medidata systems.



Future enhancements will expand Consent’s remote capabilities, allowing participants to register from anywhere and engage with personalized educational content, improving comprehension of the study process and fostering more meaningful conversations with investigators.

To learn more about Medidata Consent, please visit here .

