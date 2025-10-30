Earnings & Chill: Opendoor To Stream Earnings Direct to Investors on Robinhood, Debuting New 'Financial Open House' Format and Interactive Q&A for Shareholders

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) today announced it will transform its quarterly earnings presentation into a "Financial Open House," becoming one of the first companies to livestream on Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD). The reimagined format, debuting November 6, 2025, at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET, is designed for how millions of people consume information today: on their phones, on their time, with the ability to ask questions. The presentation will stream live on Robinhood, X, YouTube, and Opendoor's investor relations site.

It's a stark departure from traditional earnings calls, where shareholders typically have no voice.

Why the change? Today, you can livestream questions to a celebrity on Instagram, DM a founder on X, or stream NFL games and presidential debates on your phone. But shareholders still can't ask their own CEO a question on an earnings call. Instead, they hunt for dial-in codes and listen to the same analysts ask the same questions, quarter after quarter. It's corporate transparency stuck in the 1990s.

Opendoor is breaking that model. The company will stream a video presentation with CEO Kaz Nejatian and Interim CFO Christy Schwartz directly on Robinhood app, where millions of investors already manage their portfolios, and open Q&A to everyday shareholders through Robinhood's Say Technologies platform. Questions are open now through November 5 at 2:00 PM PT.

"We're building tools to make buying and selling a home radically simpler. That same obsession with simplicity and transparency should extend to how we show up for our shareholders," said Kaz Nejatian, CEO of Opendoor. "Streaming on Robinhood, opening Q&A to shareholders: this isn't complicated. It's just the right way to show up as a public company in 2025."

"If you own our stock, you should be able to ask us anything," said Christy Schwartz, Interim CFO of Opendoor. "No gatekeepers, no dial-in codes, no waiting for an analyst to maybe ask your question. Just real answers to real questions from the people who believe in what we're building."

The Financial Open House will include a pre-recorded presentation covering Q3 2025 financial results and business updates, followed by a live Q&A session featuring questions from both retail investors and institutional research analysts. Investors can submit and upvote questions now through November 5, ensuring the community decides what gets asked. The most popular questions will be answered live during the Q&A session on November 6.

Visit investor.opendoor.com to:

The Q3 Financial Open House will stream live on November 6, 2025, at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET at investor.opendoor.com and on Robinhood. Access Replay: A full replay and earnings materials will be available following the event





Livestreaming on Robinhood represents a significant shift in how public companies can engage directly with investors. By streaming where investors already are, on the platform where they manage their portfolios, Opendoor is removing friction from the earnings experience and giving all of its shareholders the same access traditionally reserved for Wall Street.

Opendoor plans to share what it learns openly. "We'll post our learnings on X for any public company interested in modernizing investor communications," Nejatian added. "This should be the standard, not the exception. Every public company should be asking: are we designing earnings for the people who actually own our stock, or for the same 10 analysts on every call?"

