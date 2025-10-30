American National Recognized as a Top U.S. Insurance Company for 2026

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Insurance Company has been named one of Forbes' “America's Best Insurance Companies” for 2026. This recognition follows the company’s inclusion on the list in 2022 and 2024.



The Forbes ranking, now in its fifth year, highlights top insurance providers based exclusively on customer survey data. Developed in partnership with market research firm Statista, the list is based on an independent survey of more than 18,000 U.S. consumers and evaluates factors such as trust, terms and conditions, customer service, claims handling and digital services. American National’s consistent performance underscores its commitment to delivering reliable, customer-focused financial solutions.



“This recognition from Forbes is a testament to the hard work of our entire team and their dedication to deliver excellent products and outstanding service to our clients and policyholders,” said Tim Walsh, president and CEO of American National. “American National is honored to once again be ranked among the best in the industry and remains committed to providing long-term financial security for those we serve.”

The full list is available at Forbes.com. For more information about American National and its commitment to clients, visit AmericanNational.com.

ABOUT AMERICAN NATIONAL

American National is a group of companies writing a broad array of insurance products and services and operating in all 50 states. American National Insurance Company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, Texas. Life insurance, annuities, pension products, and other products and services are written through multiple companies. Not all products and services are available in all states. Not all companies are licensed in all states. Each company has financial responsibility only for the products and services it issues.

Contact: Scott Campbell

SVP, Corporate Communications

Scott.Campbell@AmericanNational.com