Asia-Pacific Sleep Apnea Devices Market to Double in Size by 2033: Regional Opportunities, Growth Strategies, Competitive Insights and SWOT Analysis

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Sleep Apnea Devices Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific Sleep Apnea Devices Market is expected to reach US$ 4.62 billion by 2033 from US$ 2.22 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 8.50% from 2025 to 2033. The aging population, increasing prevalence of obesity, increased awareness about sleep disorders, advances in therapeutic devices and diagnostic equipment, increase in healthcare infrastructure, and government support programs to promote early diagnosis and treatment are the key drivers of the Asia-Pacific sleep apnea devices market.

The increase in the occurrence of sleep apnea, predominantly due to increased obesity levels and an aging population, is pushing the Asia-Pacific sleep apnea devices market forward. Enhanced availability of diagnosis facilities and greater awareness of sleep disorders are encouraging early diagnosis and therapy. Technological advancements in wearable devices, CPAP machines, and sleep diagnosis equipment available at home are enhancing patient comfort and adherence. Moreover, the market is expanding due to increased healthcare expenditures, emerging healthcare infrastructure, and government-friendly policies in developing countries such as China and India. Increased usage of devices is partially due to the shift toward home care.

The Asia-Pacific Sleep Apnea Devices Market is on the rise primarily because of the growing incidence of sleep apnea. Improved screening methods and raised awareness have caused an increase in the diagnosis of the most common type, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). As per a study published by Springer Nature in 2024, the incidence of OSA in Japan is 20.0%, which means that a considerable portion of the population is afflicted with the condition. Due to factors such as sedentary lifestyles, obesity, and aging populations, the same trends are being observed in other Asia-Pacific countries. The therapeutic and diagnostic device need of the region, such as CPAP devices, sleep monitors, and home testing systems, is being stimulated by the increased disease load, which is also significantly boosting market growth.

Technological advancements are fuelling the rapid growth of the Asia-Pacific Sleep Apnea Devices Market. Improvements in diagnostic technology, including portable sleep monitors and advanced polysomnography devices, have made it more accurate and convenient to diagnose sleep disorders. Similarly, wearable airway management devices and auto-adjusting CPAP devices are enhancing therapy outcomes and patient compliance. One such example is the launch of Primasun in November 2022, which was a collaboration between ResMed and Verily, Alphabet's biological sciences unit. Employers and healthcare providers can utilize this end-to-end digital health solution to identify individuals who could be at risk for complex sleep issues. These advancements promote broader use of sleep apnea devices across the region's healthcare systems in addition to streamlining the diagnostic process.

The Asia-Pacific Sleep Apnea Devices Market is primarily propelled by increasing awareness of sleep disorders, particularly obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). More people are seeking diagnosis and treatment as a result of public health campaigns, medical education, and expanded media coverage. The need for cutting-edge therapeutic and diagnostic solutions is growing along with awareness. ResMed's July 2023 acquisition of Somnoware, a top provider of respiratory and sleep diagnostic software, is a significant industry development that supports this trend. By acquiring Somnoware, ResMed is keen on enhancing its digital health products and enhancing its position as an international brand. ResMed stands a better chance to help physicians and sleep centers streamline diagnosis and treatment by bringing onboard Somnoware's strength, which will speed up adoption of sleep apnea devices across the region.

The Asia-Pacific market is still significantly hampered by the high cost of sleep apnea technologies, such as CPAP machines and diagnostic tools. A significant section of the populace in many nations in the region cannot afford these devices due to inadequate insurance coverage and out-of-pocket medical expenses. This financial barrier prevents widespread market adoption by discouraging prompt diagnosis and long-term therapy, especially in low- and middle-income economies.

The Asia-Pacific Sleep Apnea Devices Market has significant regulatory obstacles since different nations have varied approval procedures and compliance requirements. Manufacturers frequently experience delays in market access and product registration, especially in developing nations where healthcare regulations are constantly changing. These discrepancies hinder access to cutting-edge technologies, lengthen the time and expense required to introduce new gadgets to the market, and reduce the region's total market expansion.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $4.62 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Asia-Pacific

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology

2.1 Data Source

2.1.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.2 Research Approach

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Asia-Pacific Sleep Apnea Devices Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast



6. Asia-Pacific Sleep Apnea Devices Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Product Type

6.1.1 By Therapeutics

6.1.2 By Diagnostics

6.2 By End User

6.3 By Countries



7. Product Type

7.1 Therapeutic Devices

7.1.1 CPAP Sleep Apnea Therapeutic Devices

7.1.2 Auto CPAP Sleep Apnea Therapeutic Devices

7.1.3 BiPAP Sleep Apnea Therapeutic Devices

7.1.4 Adaptive Servo-Ventilation (ASV)

7.2 Diagnostic Devices

7.2.1 Polysomnography Devices (PSG)

7.2.2 Oximeter

7.2.3 Actigraphy Monitoring Device

7.2.4 Respiratory Polygraph

7.2.5 Sleep Apnea Screening Device



8. End User

8.1 Sleep Laboratories, Clinics & Hospitals

8.2 Home Care Settings/Individuals



9. Countries

9.1 China

9.2 Japan

9.3 India

9.4 South Korea

9.5 Thailand

9.6 Malaysia

9.7 Indonesia

9.8 Australia

9.9 New Zealand

9.10 Rest of Asia-Pacific



10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.3 Degree of Rivalry

10.4 Threat of New Entrants

10.5 Threat of Substitutes



11. SWOT Analysis

11.1 Strength

11.2 Weakness

11.3 Opportunity

11.4 Threat



12. Key Players Analysis

Resmed Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd.

Nihon Kohden Corp.

Wellell Inc.

BMC Medical Co. Ltd.

Compumedics Ltd.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qu36e5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment