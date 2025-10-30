Global Network Monitoring Hardware Market to Nearly Double by 2032, Reaching US$3.2 Billion: Analysis of Technologies, Bandwidths, Industry Sectors and the Competition

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Network Monitoring Hardware Market - Technologies, Bandwidths and Industry Sectors" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global network monitoring hardware market is projected to nearly double in size from US$1.7 billion in 2025 to approximately US$3.2 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 9.8%. Growth is fueled by the increasing adoption of ultra-high-speed networks, rapid 5G developments, multi-gigabit enterprise architectures, and the complexities arising from hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Organizations across IT & Telecom, BFSI, healthcare, and manufacturing are emphasizing deterministic visibility and real-time packet capture to maintain performance, security, and compliance amidst growing data volumes and evolving cyber threats.

Technological advancements are transforming the market through innovations such as FPGA-accelerated probes, SmartNIC-powered capture systems, and time-synchronized recording appliances capable of handling terabits of traffic with nanosecond precision. The emergence of disaggregated, open monitoring fabrics is paving the way for specialized modular hardware, while integration with AI analytics platforms promotes real-time anomaly detection and automated policy enforcement. North America is predicted to retain its position as the largest market due to early adoption of advanced packet brokers and compliance drivers, while Asia-Pacific, driven by telecom and hyperscale cloud growth, is expected to be the fastest-expanding region.

Key contenders in the market include APCON, Arista Networks, Cisco Systems, cPacket Networks, Endace, Garland Technology, Gigamon, Ixia (Keysight), Keysight Technologies, Napatech, NETSCOUT Systems, Plixer, Profitap, Riverbed Technology, Silicom, and Viavi Solutions, vying in areas like performance, integration, and interoperability.

Regional Market Analysis

North America's market share is anticipated to remain preeminent throughout the forecast period, driven by early 100G/400G packet infrastructure adoption, strong hyperscaler investments, and rigorous compliance with regulatory frameworks. Asia-Pacific, forecasted to achieve a 12.7% CAGR reaching US$1 billion by 2032, is propelled by swift network deployments, telecom and cloud expansion, and high-speed data center developments.

Technology Type Analysis

Ethernet, driven by extensive enterprise deployments and cost efficiency, leads the technology segments in 2025. Fiber Optic technology, pivotal for high-speed backbone upgrades, holds the second-largest market share. InfiniBand, noted for its minimal latency and high throughput, especially in HPC and AI applications, is the most rapidly expanding technology type with an 11.3% CAGR.

Bandwidth Analysis

The 1 & 10 Gbps segment remains predominant, projected to reach US$1.6 billion by 2032, propelled by demand in enterprise LANs and campus networks. The 100 Gbps category, advancing at a 12.9% CAGR, gains momentum from hyperscaler deployments and bandwidth-intensive applications, further boosted by the shift towards 400G and 800G backbones.

Company Type Analysis

Large enterprises lead the market, accounting for 67.4% of the share, due to extensive infrastructures and strict compliance demands. SMEs, however, will be the fastest-growing sector with an 11.1% CAGR, driven by heightened cyber threats and increasing cloud reliance.

Industry Sector Analysis

In 2025, IT & Telecom is positioned as the largest sector, with future growth anticipated to achieve a 10.9% CAGR. Key growth drivers include rapid 5G expansion, hyperscale data center growth, and an increasing need for ultra-high-speed packet brokers. BFSI follows in market size, underpinned by stringent compliance needs and real-time monitoring requirements.

Report Scope

This comprehensive report analyzes the global and regional network monitoring hardware market by technology type, bandwidth, company type, and industry sector, covering trends from 2022 to 2032. It includes detailed company profiles and highlights significant corporate and industrial developments within the market.

