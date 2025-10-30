United Kingdom $2.24 Bn Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market Trends, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2030F - Growing Integration of Smart Technology and IoT-Enabled Appliances

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United Kingdom Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market was valued at USD 1.46 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 2.24 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.43%. The United Kingdom built-in kitchen appliances market is experiencing steady growth driven by increasing urbanization, rising demand for modern and space-saving kitchen solutions, and the growing popularity of modular kitchens.







Consumers are prioritizing aesthetics, energy efficiency, and smart functionality in their kitchens, leading to higher adoption of integrated appliances such as built-in ovens, dishwashers, and refrigerators. The market is also benefiting from home renovation trends, particularly post-pandemic, as homeowners seek to enhance property value and functionality. Additionally, sustainability concerns and stricter energy regulations are encouraging the shift toward eco-friendly appliances.



Key Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Space Optimization in Urban Households



One of the most prominent drivers fueling the growth of the built-in kitchen appliances market in the United Kingdom is the increasing demand for space-efficient solutions in urban households. In 2024, 84.88% of the UK's population lives in urban areas, reflecting its highly developed and city-centric economy. With the steady rise in urban population and a growing preference for compact living, especially in major cities like London, Manchester, and Birmingham, homeowners are turning to built-in appliances that integrate seamlessly into cabinetry and countertops. These appliances not only free up counter space but also contribute to a sleek and modern kitchen layout.



As housing prices continue to surge and floor areas shrink, especially in new developments and apartments, consumers are prioritizing practicality and multifunctional design. Built-in ovens, microwaves, dishwashers, and refrigerators allow residents to maintain full kitchen functionality without sacrificing valuable room, making them highly attractive for modern urban living. Additionally, space-saving appliances often offer advanced features like smart controls and energy-efficient technologies, appealing to tech-savvy and environmentally conscious buyers. The convenience and sophistication of integrated appliances, combined with their spatial benefits, continue to push demand across urban centers in the UK.



Key Market Challenges

High Installation Costs and Complex Retrofitting



One of the most significant challenges facing the built-in kitchen appliances market in the UK is the high cost associated with installation and the complexity of retrofitting these appliances into existing kitchens. Unlike freestanding models that can be placed and used with minimal setup, built-in appliances require precise measurements, custom cabinetry, and professional installation, which significantly increases the overall expense for homeowners. In the case of older homes or traditional British properties, where kitchen layouts may not be designed for integration, retrofitting can involve additional plumbing, electrical rewiring, and structural alterations, all of which add to the cost and inconvenience.



These complexities can deter price-sensitive consumers or those living in rented accommodations from investing in built-in appliances. Moreover, the lack of standardization across different appliance brands and cabinet fittings can pose compatibility issues, further complicating the retrofit process. Although modern modular kitchens are designed with built-in appliances in mind, the vast number of UK households with conventional layouts continues to limit widespread adoption. As a result, many consumers still view built-in appliances as luxury items rather than mainstream necessities, slowing down market penetration in middle and lower-income segments.



Key Market Trends

Growing Integration of Smart Technology and IoT-Enabled Appliances



One of the most prominent trends reshaping the built-in kitchen appliances market in the United Kingdom is the increasing integration of smart technology and Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities. As UK consumers grow more digitally connected, their expectations for home appliances have evolved to include remote accessibility, automation, and intelligent features. Built-in appliances such as ovens, refrigerators, and dishwashers now come equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing users to control functions via smartphones, tablets, or voice assistants like Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant.



For instance, smart ovens can preheat based on a scheduled mealtime, suggest cooking modes depending on the recipe, and notify users when their meal is ready. Similarly, smart dishwashers can detect the level of soiling and adjust water usage accordingly to optimize efficiency. This trend is not just about convenience - it reflects a broader shift toward energy efficiency, customization, and modern living. Consumers are becoming more interested in home ecosystems where lighting, climate, entertainment, and kitchen appliances communicate with one another to create seamless, personalized environments. As more brands compete in this space, smart features are no longer limited to premium models, but are gradually becoming standard, even in mid-tier offerings, pushing wider adoption across British households.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 87 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.46 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered United Kingdom



Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Whirlpool UK Appliances Ltd

BSH Home Appliances Limited

Samsung Electronics (UK) Limited

Electrolux PLC

Candy Hoover Group S.r.l.

Hafele UK Ltd

Miele Co Ltd

Glen Dimplex UK Limited

Beko plc

Bush Electronics Ltd.

United Kingdom Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market, By Product Type:

Built-in Ovens & Microwaves

Built-in Hobs

Built-in Dishwashers

Built-in Refrigerators

Built-in Hoods

Others

United Kingdom Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market, By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Multi-Branded Stores

Online

Others

United Kingdom Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market, By Region:

England

Scotland

Wales

Northern Ireland

