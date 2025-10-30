Storage Area Network (SAN) Hardware Market Revenues to Rise by $5 Billion by 2030: Insights Into Key Growth Areas and Competitive Strategies

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Storage Area Network (SAN) Hardware Market - Technologies and Applications" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Storage Area Network (SAN) hardware market is poised for substantial growth, with market size projected to increase from approximately US$11.6 billion in 2024 to over US$16.6 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 6.1%. This growth is catalyzed by expanding enterprise data requirements, ultra-low-latency workload needs, and the transition towards flash-optimized and NVMe-over-Fabrics (NVMe-oF) architectures. SAN hardware remains critical infrastructure within mission-critical environments, particularly in sectors such as banking, telecom, and healthcare.

The market, traditionally dominated by Fiber Channel systems, is rapidly evolving. Vendors are introducing NVMe-ready arrays, high-speed HBAs, and software-defined SAN components to meet the rising performance requirements driven by AI, big data, and cloud-native workloads. Despite North America holding the largest market, Asia-Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region, boosted by cloud-first strategies, fintech expansion, and infrastructure modernization in economies like China, India, and Southeast Asia.

Major players in the SAN hardware market include Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), IBM, NetApp, Cisco, Pure Storage, and Huawei. These companies are enhancing their SAN offerings to maintain competitiveness amid hyperscale disaggregation and shifting enterprise demands.

Regional Market Analysis

In 2024, North America leads with 36.3% of the global SAN hardware market, driven by robust Fiber Channel infrastructure and hyperscale cloud projects. Europe follows closely, benefiting from refresh cycles and growing software-defined SAN adoptions. Asia-Pacific is set to become the fastest-growing market with a CAGR of 8.1%, buoyed by increasing hyperscale investments and a shift towards NVMe-over-Fabrics in fintech and digital-native organizations.

Market Analysis by Technology

As of 2024, Fiber Channel switches dominate the technology segment, accounting for nearly 41.4% of global SAN hardware revenues. This trend continues in markets like North America and Europe, where Fiber Channel's low-latency performance and robust security are crucial. However, InfiniBand's deployment in AI and high-performance computing (HPC) environments positions it as the fastest-growing technology with a CAGR of 6.7%.

Market Analysis by Deployment Type

Hyperscale deployments command the SAN hardware market, generating about 77.5% of revenues in 2024, driven by investments in disaggregated infrastructure and NVMe optimization. Meanwhile, the enterprise segment is anticipated to grow significantly, driven by digital transformations in healthcare, banking, manufacturing, and government sectors. A shift towards hybrid SAN configurations integrating cloud and on-premise solutions is observed.

Market Analysis by Company Type

In 2024, large enterprises accounted for approximately 66% of global SAN hardware revenues. These organizations in regulated and data-intensive sectors like banking, telecom, and healthcare continue to invest in SAN solutions. Meanwhile, SMEs are projected as the fastest-growing customer segment with a 7.1% CAGR, as they increasingly adopt SAN setups that facilitate cloud integration and scalability.

Market Analysis by Industry Sector

The BFSI sector led SAN hardware expenditures with 21.5% of the market revenue in 2024, driven by stringent regulatory requirements and the demand for deterministic performance. The IT & telecom sector, the second-largest segment in 2024, is expected to experience the fastest growth with a 7.8% CAGR, powered by developments in edge expansions, 5G, and AI-native application deployments.

Report Scope

This comprehensive report analyzes the SAN hardware market by technology, deployment type, company type, and industry sector, with forecasts from 2024 to 2030.

Key Metrics: Historical Period: 2021-2024 Base Year: 2024 Forecast Period: 2024-2030 Units: Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 20+ Cisco Dell Technologies (Dell EMC) Dell VxRail Fujitsu Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Hitachi Vantara HPE SimpliVity Huawei IBM Infortrend Lenovo NEC NetApp Nutanix Oracle Pure Storage Quantum Seagate Tintri (DDN) Western Digital

Geographic Regions: North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, etc.) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, etc.) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (UAE, South Africa, etc.)

Technologies: Fiber Channel, Fiber Channel Over Ethernet, InfiniBand, iSCSI Protocol

Fiber Channel, Fiber Channel Over Ethernet, InfiniBand, iSCSI Protocol Deployment Types: Hyperscale and Enterprise Server SAN

Hyperscale and Enterprise Server SAN Company Types: Large Enterprises and SMEs

Large Enterprises and SMEs Industry Sectors: BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, Retail & Ecommerce, Energy & Utilities, Transportation, Education, Others

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 470 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u0ry6j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment