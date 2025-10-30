New National Poll: Americans Demand Accountability on Crime, Homelessness, and the Courts

Strong majorities support accountability in homelessness policies, tougher penalties for drug traffickers, electronic monitoring of transient sex offenders, and removing lenient judges.

 The Cicero Institute

Austin, TX, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new national survey conducted by the Cicero Institute and first reported by The Daily Wire reveals overwhelming public demand for stronger accountability in how America handles crime, homelessness, and justice. The poll, which surveyed 2,102 likely voters (MoE +/-2.18%), found Americans consistently reject permissive policies in favor of solutions that emphasize order, safety, and accountability.

Key Findings on Crime

  • Violent Crime: 75% say violent crime is increasing or staying the same.
  • Murder Sentencing: 82% support either the death penalty or life in prison in cases where mentally ill individuals are convicted of aggravated murder.
  • Compulsory Mental Health Treatment: 64% support making it easier to commit individuals with violent tendencies to mental health hospitals.
  • Sex Offender Monitoring: 75% support ongoing electronic monitoring for transient sex offenders.
  • Judicial Accountability: 63% support removing judges who have a pattern of being too lenient with repeat violent offenders.
  • Federal Investigations: 60% support federal investigations of states that have a history of releasing repeat violent offenders.

Key Findings on Homelessness

  • Homelessness Policy: 75% say the more compassionate response is requiring homeless individuals to move into shelters rather than letting them remain on the street.
  • Encampments: 70% support creating temporary, structured camping areas with sanitation and police for when shelters are not an option.
  • Drug Trafficking: 63% support harsher penalties for drug trafficking near homeless service providers’ facilities.

Stefani Buhajla, Senior Director of Communications at the Cicero Institute, directed the poll and had this to say:

“Americans have made their voices heard. They want safe streets for their families, accountable solutions for homelessness, and serious repercussions when our justice system fails. 

Moreover, voters have lost patience with activist leniency that endangers communities. They rightly want violent individuals removed from the streets and overwhelmingly support replacing incompetent judges who repeatedly let them off with a slap on the wrist.”

Buhajla added, “This poll underscores the essence of President Trump’s Executive Order 14321Ending Crime and Disorder on America’s Streets; This is a clarion call for accountability in our justice system.”

About the Cicero Institute

The Cicero Institute is a nonpartisan public policy think tank founded to advance bold reforms that improve public safety, increase accountability, and expand opportunity. Cicero’s polling program tracks the views of Americans nationwide on critical issues.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
