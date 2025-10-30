United Kingdom $500+ Mn Automotive Infotainment Market Trends, Competition, Opportunities & Forecast, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Automotive Infotainment Market, By Region, By Competition, Opportunities & Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United Kingdom Automotive Infotainment Market was valued at USD 324.60 Million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 506.67 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.75%

The United Kingdom automotive infotainment market is witnessing significant growth, driven by increasing consumer demand for connected and intelligent in-vehicle experiences. Technological advancements, such as touchscreen displays, advanced navigation systems, smartphone integration, and voice-controlled interfaces, are becoming standard features in modern vehicles.

Automakers are increasingly focusing on enhancing user convenience, safety, and entertainment through innovative infotainment solutions. The adoption of electric and autonomous vehicles further accelerates the integration of sophisticated infotainment systems. Additionally, the rising trend of in-car connectivity and demand for real-time data access, entertainment streaming, and app-based functionalities are shaping the future of the UK automotive infotainment landscape.



Key Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Connected Vehicles



One of the primary drivers of the UK automotive infotainment market is the increasing demand for connected vehicles. Consumers today expect their cars to offer the same level of connectivity as their smartphones and other digital devices. This includes real-time traffic updates, weather forecasts, music streaming, hands-free calling, and access to various online services. As a result, automakers are integrating advanced infotainment systems that connect seamlessly with external networks, allowing users to stay informed, entertained, and connected while on the move. According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) is a trade association in the UK, over 50% of new cars registered in the UK in 2024 were equipped with advanced connected infotainment systems, up from 39% in 2022, reflecting a rapid rise in consumer demand for digital driving experiences.



The UK government and private telecom providers are also investing in the expansion of 4G and 5G infrastructure, which significantly enhances in-car connectivity and data speeds. With the availability of faster networks, infotainment systems can support high-bandwidth applications such as video streaming, over-the-air updates, and cloud-based services, making connected vehicles more appealing to consumers. This shift is further amplified by the increasing adoption of telematics and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, which require robust infotainment platforms to deliver integrated digital services.



Key Market Challenges

High Cost of Advanced Infotainment Systems



One of the primary challenges in the UK automotive infotainment market is the high cost associated with developing, integrating, and maintaining advanced infotainment systems. Modern infotainment platforms are complex, requiring sophisticated hardware components such as high-resolution touchscreens, processors, connectivity modules, and sensors. Additionally, they depend on software development, user interface design, security protocols, and regular updates, all of which contribute to increased manufacturing costs.



For original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), balancing advanced infotainment features with overall vehicle pricing is a difficult task, especially in entry-level and mid-range segments where cost sensitivity is high. Consumers may be unwilling to pay a premium solely for infotainment upgrades, particularly if they perceive similar functionality available through smartphone apps or aftermarket devices. This creates pressure on automakers to offer feature-rich systems at competitive prices, which can strain profit margins. Moreover, post-purchase maintenance or software updates - especially when not offered over-the-air - can further burden vehicle owners with additional costs, potentially hindering widespread adoption.



Key Market Trends

Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Voice Assistants



A significant trend in the UK automotive infotainment market is the growing integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and voice assistants. Consumers now expect smarter, more intuitive infotainment systems that can understand and respond to natural language commands. Automakers are responding by incorporating AI-powered virtual assistants such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and proprietary voice control systems into vehicles. According to a 2024 report by the Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CCAV), over 65% of new vehicles sold in the UK featured integrated AI-based voice assistants, driven by rising consumer demand for connected and hands-free infotainment solutions.



These AI-based systems enhance user experience by enabling hands-free control over navigation, music, phone calls, vehicle settings, and even smart home devices. They also learn user preferences over time and offer predictive suggestions, such as recommending frequently visited destinations, adjusting climate controls based on previous settings, or suggesting nearby fuel stations. This level of personalization improves convenience and reduces driver distraction, contributing to both comfort and safety. The trend reflects a broader shift toward creating intelligent, user-centric vehicle environments that blend seamlessly with digital lifestyles.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 82 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $324.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $506.67 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered United Kingdom

Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Denso Corporation

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Aptiv PLC.

Alpine Electronics Inc.

Pioneer Corporation

Magnetic Marelli SpA

Harman International Industries Inc.

Visteon Corporation

Kenwood Corporation

United Kingdom Automotive Infotainment Market, By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Two-Wheeler

United Kingdom Automotive Infotainment Market, By Product Type:

Audio Unit

Display Unit

Navigation Unit

Others

United Kingdom Automotive Infotainment Market, By Installed Location:

In-dash Infotainment

Rear-seat Infotainment

United Kingdom Automotive Infotainment Market, By Demand Category:

OEM

Replacement

United Kingdom Automotive Infotainment Market, By Region:

England

Scotland

Wales

Northern Ireland

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eniij2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment