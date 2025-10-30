UK Neurovascular Devices Forecast Report 2025: A $383.72 Million Market by 2030 - Expansion of Mechanical Thrombectomy Services Across the NHS Gaining Momentum

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Neurovascular Devices Market, By Region, By Competition, Opportunities & Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UK Neurovascular Devices Market was valued at USD 269.58 Million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 383.72 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.02%

Vietnam's eHealth market is undergoing robust expansion, fueled by technological innovations, government-backed initiatives, and a growing demand for accessible healthcare solutions. The market includes a broad spectrum of digital health services such as Electronic Health Records (EHR), telemedicine, and mobile health applications, all of which are reshaping the healthcare delivery model.

The increasing adoption of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring is enabling more efficient access to healthcare professionals and continuous health monitoring for patients. Advancements in digital infrastructure, particularly in internet connectivity and mobile phone penetration, have been critical in facilitating the widespread uptake of eHealth services across the nation.







The Vietnamese eHealth sector is well-positioned for significant growth, driven by ongoing technological progress, favorable policy frameworks, and a marked shift in consumer preferences toward digital health platforms. Key stakeholders in this ecosystem should prioritize enhancing digital infrastructure, fostering public-private partnerships, and addressing existing challenges such as data security and adoption barriers to fully harness the transformative potential of eHealth solutions in the country's healthcare landscape.



Key Market Drivers

Rising Incidence of Stroke and Neurovascular Disorders



The most powerful force propelling the UK neurovascular devices market is the rising incidence of stroke and related neurovascular disorders. This epidemiological trend is reshaping national healthcare priorities and directly increasing the demand for advanced medical devices designed to treat cerebrovascular emergencies with speed, accuracy, and minimally invasive methods. Stroke represents a critical public health burden in the UK, with over 100,000 new cases recorded each year. The vast majority approximately 85% are ischemic strokes, resulting from obstructed blood flow to the brain. With an annual death toll nearing 34,000, stroke ranks as one of the leading causes of mortality and long-term disability in the country.



These figures underscore the urgent clinical demand for advanced and timely neurovascular interventions across the UK healthcare system. The growing elderly population is a primary risk factor, as stroke incidence increases sharply with age. By 2030, it is projected that nearly 22% of the UK's population will be over the age of 65, dramatically expanding the at-risk cohort. The rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as hypertension, atrial fibrillation, obesity, and diabetes is exacerbating vascular health, particularly among middle-aged and elderly individuals.



Over 40% of the UK population report living with at least one chronic condition, while more than 15% manage two or more concurrent health issues. The prevalence of chronic illness in the UK is notably higher than the EU average, placing sustained pressure on the healthcare system and amplifying the need for integrated, long-term disease management strategies. This rising disease burden is placing enormous pressure on hospitals to adopt fast, effective, and minimally invasive solutions, accelerating demand for neurovascular devices such as stent retrievers, aspiration catheters, guidewires, embolic coils, and flow diverters.



As stroke is a time-sensitive medical emergency, there has been a strong shift towards early diagnosis and immediate intervention, especially in cases of large vessel occlusion (LVO). The expansion of hyperacute stroke units (HASUs) and emergency stroke pathways within NHS trusts has made neuro-interventional procedures more accessible, especially in urban centers. The demand for mechanical thrombectomy a highly effective stroke treatment is rising rapidly, necessitating a broader deployment of thrombectomy devices and catheter systems in hospitals nationwide.



As more stroke patients become eligible for device-based interventions, hospitals are scaling their device inventories to support increased procedural throughput, contributing to steady market growth. Beyond stroke, the rising detection of other neurovascular conditions such as intracranial aneurysms, cerebral artery stenosis, and arteriovenous malformations (AVMs) is also stimulating the use of endovascular treatment devices.



Advanced imaging techniques and routine screening have led to earlier diagnosis of asymptomatic aneurysms, many of which are now treated pre-rupture using flow diverters, intrasaccular embolization systems, and coils. As treatment shifts from open surgical clipping to minimally invasive coiling and embolization, device utilization is increasing across both elective and emergency care settings. The broader application of neurovascular technologies beyond stroke is helping diversify device demand and support year-round procedural consistency.



Key Market Challenges

Limited Availability of Trained Neurointervention Specialists



One of the most critical bottlenecks is the shortage of skilled interventional neuroradiologists (INRs) and neurosurgeons trained in neurovascular procedures such as mechanical thrombectomy and aneurysm coiling. Currently, only a small number of highly specialized centers in the UK can perform complex neurointerventions due to workforce constraints.

Training new INRs requires 7-10 years of clinical development, and the pipeline remains insufficient to meet growing patient demand. This personnel gap leads to limited operational capacity and longer wait times, particularly in underserved or non-urban areas, reducing procedural volume and, by extension, device uptake. Unless systemic investments are made in specialist education and cross-center rotation programs, the shortage of trained personnel will continue to restrict market scalability.



Key Market Trends

Expansion of Mechanical Thrombectomy Services Across the NHS



One of the most influential trends is the scaling up of mechanical thrombectomy capabilities within the National Health Service (NHS). Currently, thrombectomy services are offered in a limited number of stroke centers, but the NHS is aggressively working toward expanding this life-saving procedure nationwide. Government and NHS England initiatives are funding new thrombectomy-capable centers and training interventional neuroradiologists to meet growing demand.



The goal to treat up to 10% of ischemic stroke patients with thrombectomy (up from 2%) over the next few years will significantly increase demand for stent retrievers, aspiration catheters, and guidewires. This expansion is expected to reduce long-term disability and costs associated with stroke rehabilitation, creating a compelling value proposition for increased adoption. As access widens, procedural volumes are set to rise sharply, making this a foundational trend for device market expansion.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $269.58 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $383.72 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered United Kingdom



Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Stryker

Medtronic Plc

MicroVention UK

Penumbra Interventional Therapies UK Limited

Cerenovus (Johnson & Johnson MedTech company)

B. Braun SE

Integra LifeSciences

UK Neurovascular Devices Market, By Product:

Cerebral Embolization and Aneurysm Coiling Devices

Cerebral Angioplasty and Stenting Systems

Neurothrombectomy Devices

Support Devices

Trans Radial Access Devices

UK Neurovascular Devices Market, By Therapeutic Application:

Stroke

Cerebral Artery

Cerebral Aneurysm

Others

UK Neurovascular Devices Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

UK Neurovascular Devices Market, By Region:

Scotland

South-East

London

South-West

East-Anglia

Yorkshire & Humberside

East Midlands

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g8uwf9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment