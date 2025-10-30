PCBB Expands Board and Accelerates Banking Transformation





WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Coast Bankers’ Bancshares and its subsidiary bank (PCBB) announced the appointment of Vanessa Fernandes and Malvina Guretsky to its Board of Directors. Their combined experience in digital transformation, fintech strategy, and payments innovation will help strengthen PCBB’s ability to deliver forward-looking, practical solutions for community financial institutions.

“Vanessa and Malvina’s collective expertise in fintech and modernization will help us continue expanding value for our customers and shareholders,” said Curt Hecker, Executive Chairman & CEO of PCBB. “They bring proven experience leading large-scale transformations, building modern financial infrastructure, and guiding teams through change—all essential as we continue to enhance our platform for the institutions we serve.”

Vanessa Fernandes Strengthens PCBB’s Board in Digital Assets and Transformation

Vanessa Fernandes is a technology and business leader with more than 25 years of experience driving modernization across major global financial institutions. At State Street, she served as Global Head of Digital Solutions, leading the firm’s digital asset strategy. She previously led digital transformation at BNY Mellon and launched tokenized banking and crypto custody initiatives at Itaú Unibanco.

“It’s an honor to join PCBB’s Board and collaborate with such accomplished leaders,” Fernandes said. “PCBB is uniquely positioned to help community financial institutions modernize and scale through innovation and trusted partnerships, and I’m excited to help shape the next chapter of growth with the Board.”

Malvina Guretsky Enhances PCBB’s Board Guidance in Fintech Strategy

Malvina Guretsky brings 30 years of experience bridging traditional finance and fintech innovation. Currently Head of Money Management at PayPal, she previously co-founded and sold a financial technology startup and led product strategy and transformation at Bridgewater Associates, Bloomberg, and Deutsche Bank. Her extensive knowledge of payment modernization and digital assets will help strengthen the Board’s guidance on fintech strategy and governance.

“I am thrilled to join the PCBB board of directors as the bank continues to navigate and thrive in a generational shift in financial services,” Guretsky said. “I look forward to working closely with the other board members in setting new goals and reaching new heights.”

Continuing PCBB’s Mission

The addition of Fernandes and Guretsky underscores PCBB’s continued focus on helping financial institutions innovate while maintaining strong risk management. Their leadership strengthens the company’s foundation as it blends traditional banking technology with emerging fintech capabilities that deliver efficiency, security, and opportunity for its customers.

About Pacific Coast Bankers’ Bancshares

Pacific Coast Bankers’ Bancshares (“Bancshares”) was founded for the sole purpose of helping community financial institutions become stronger. Bancshares owns PCBB, a state-chartered, FDIC-insured member of the Federal Reserve System.

About PCBB (pcbb.com)

PCBB believes in the power of local financial institutions to be the catalyst of small business growth and to enable communities to thrive. Our team is committed to providing not only the tools and knowledge our customers need to serve their clients, but also the partnership and trust they deserve.

Our robust suite of competitive services includes cash management and international services, lending services, hedging solutions, and profitability and risk management advisory services. These solutions help community financial institutions maximize revenue, increase efficiency, and manage risk.

