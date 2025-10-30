Reykjavík Energy | Green Bond Auction November 6th

Reykjavík Energy (Orkuveita Reykjavíkur; OR) is holding a bond auction Wednesday, November 6th, 2025. Bonds in the green bond classes OR031033 GB, OR180242 GB and OR180255 GB will be offered for sale.

OR031033 GB bears 8.30% fixed nominal interest and pays equal instalments every six months with a final maturity date of October 3rd, 2033. Previously, bonds with a nominal value of ISK 11,265 million have been issued in the class and admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland.

OR180242 GB bears fixed 4.50% fixed nominal interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of February 18th, 2042. Previously, bonds with a nominal value of ISK 11,058 million have been issued in the class and admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland.

OR180255 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of February 18th, 2055. Previously, bonds with a nominal value of ISK 39,771 million have been issued in the class and admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland.

Fossar Investment Bank hf. oversees the issuance and sale of the bonds as well as their admission to trading on the Nasdaq sustainable bonds market in Iceland.

Bids must be submitted to the email address utbod@fossar.is before UTC 17:00 on Thursday, November 6th, 2025. Transactions will be settled on Thursday, November 13th, 2025.





Contacts:

Snorri Hafsteinn Þorkelsson, CFO, tel: +354 516 6100, email: snorri.hafsteinn.þorkelsson@or.is

Matei Manolescu, Fossar Investment Bank, tel: +354 522 4008, email: matei.manolescu@fossar.is