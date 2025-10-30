THE 2025 CANADIAN INDEPENDENT GROCERS OF THE YEAR

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Independent Grocer of the Year Awards Ceremony was presented tonight in Toronto, in front of a gala audience of over 500 leading grocers, suppliers, and distributors at Grocery Innovations Canada, Canada’s premier grocery conference and trade show.

Each year, the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers (CFIG) Awards Program recognizes the success of outstanding independent retailers and offers insights into innovations that are changing and enhancing the way retailers compete.



HERITAGE AWARD – Arnold Rands Award

For the best multigenerational grocery store that is privately owned and has been in the same family for at least two generations and in the same community for a minimum of 35 years.

Michael De Lutis & Fairview, Longo’s Fairview, Burlington, Ontario

NATIONAL AWARDS – GOLD, SILVER, BRONZE in Specialty Category

Gold, silver and bronze awards to the top-scoring entries in specialty food retailing.

Specialty Category

Bronze Award Joseph Kim & Derek Jun, Galleria Supermarket, Oakville, ON

Silver Award The Willemsen Family and Team, Sunripe Sarnia, Sarnia, ON

David C. Parsons Award Tomasz Badelek, L'OCA Quality Market, Sherwood Park, AB

REGIONAL AWARDS – SMALL, MEDIUM, LARGE

Top-scoring stores from the four Canadian regions in the small, medium and large size categories.

Regional Small Surface Category

British Columbia/Yukon Carson Holden, Nesters Market Kelowna Airport, Kelowna, BC

Alberta/Sask./Man./NWT/Nunavut Cam Bowman & Team Members, Freson Bros. Sundre, Sundre, AB

Ontario Joe Greco, Rina Virgilio, Chris Didomenico, Greco's Fresh Markets- Thornhill, Thornhill, ON

Québec/Atlantic Canada Jean-Christophe Plouffe, Métro Plouffe, Bedford, Québec

Regional Medium Surface Category

British Columbia/Yukon Arden Fowler, Stong's Market Northwoods, North Vancouver, Sooke, BC

Alberta/Sask./Man./NWT/Nunavut Jack Nazaruk & Team Members, Freson Bros. Fresh Market Glenora, Edmonton, AB

Ontario Joe Bruzzese & Longo's Rutherford Team, Longo's Rutherford, Woodbridge, ON

Québec /Atlantic Canada Jean-Christophe Plouffe, Metro Plouffe Farnham, Farnham, QC

Regional Large Surface Category

British Columbia/Yukon Park & Tilford Team, Save-On-Foods Park & Tillford, North Vancouver, BC

Alberta/Sask./Man./NWT/Nunavut Aaron Coutts & Team Members, Freson Bros. Fresh Market Stony Plain, Stony Plain, AB

Ontario Brad Boin & Longo's Kitchener Team, Longo's Kitchener, Kitchener, ON

Québec/Atlantic Canada Justin Norman and Yvette Snow, Colemans - Garden Market, Corner Brook, NL

NATIONAL AWARDS – GOLD, SILVER, BRONZE IN SMALL/MEDIUM/LARGE

Bronze, silver and gold awards are presented to the top scoring stores in the small, medium and large size categories.

Small Surface Category

Bronze Award Carson Holden, Nester Market Kelowna Airport, Kelowna, BC

Silver Award Carmen and Giancarlo Trimarchi, Vince's Market Tottenham, Tottenham, ON

Gold Award Joe Greco, Rina Virgilio, Chris Didomenico, Greco's Fresh Markets- Thornhill, Thornhill, ON

Medium Surface Category

Bronze Award Jean-Christophe Plouffe, Metro Plouffe Farnham, Farnham, QC

Silver Award Joe Bruzzese & Longo's Rutherford Team, Longo's Rutherford, Woodbridge, ON

Gold Award Jack Nazaruk & Team Members, Freson Bros. Fresh Market Glenora, Edmonton, AB

Large Surface Category

Bronze Award Justin Norman and Yvette Snow, Colemans - Garden Market, Corner Brook, NL

Silver Award Brad Boin & Longo's Kitchener Team, Longo's Kitchener, Kitchener, ON

Gold Award Park & Tilford Team, Save-On-Foods Park & Tillford, North Vancouver, BC

Platinum Achievement Award

PLATINUM-entry that has won ten consecutive Awards of Merit (Plaque)

Laith Nakash & Longo's Applewood Team, Longo's Applewood, Mississauga, ON



Brad Yan, Nesters Market North Vancouver, North Vancouver, BC

Bob Adams, Sue Adams, Carolyne Blundell, Kirsten Mcleod, Pemberton Valley Supermarket Ltd., Pemberton, BC

Jared Artindale, Quality Foods Westshore, Langford, BC



Marcus, Brett, Dean, Phil, and Staff, Tru Value Foods - Mayne Island, BC

Hall Of Fame

Stores that have consistently demonstrated excellence are recognized. To be eligible, a store must have won at least three Gold Awards or have received a Platinum Achievement Award and two Gold Awards.

Michael De Lutis & Fairview, Longo’s Fairview, Burlington, Ontario

About the Canadian Independent Grocer of the Year Awards

The Canadian Independent Grocer of the Year is the most prestigious award CFIG can bestow. Each year, independent grocery stores from coast-to-coast in Canada compete for the coveted title in each of the specialty, large, medium and small surface categories. Each of the competing stores is visited personally by a highly respected retail management expert, who evaluates competing stores based on retailing excellence and innovation, store team performance, customer service, space utilization, freshness and cleanliness. The gala awards evening takes place annually at Grocery Innovations Canada, the premier grocery event in the country.