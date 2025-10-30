New book reveals evidence-based approaches for nervous system dysfunction—debunking quick fixes and offering actionable strategies in neuromodulation, biofeedback, and trauma recovery.

Vagus Nerve—Science, Not Myth: Dr. Dirk Stemper Exposes Reset Myths and Offers Research-Based Solutions for Fatigue, Inflammation, and Long COVID

Berlin, Germany, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chronic fatigue, persistent inflammation, and long COVID symptoms drive millions to search for answers about the vagus nerve every month. Psychologie Berlin, alongside founder Dr. Dirk Stemper, internal medicine specialist and psychotherapist, releases "The Vagus Nerve: Why You Don’t Need a Reset – Real Neuromodulation for Exhaustion, Trauma, and Long COVID", a new book that delivers science-driven clarity for health professionals and individuals struggling with exhaustion and chronic disease.





Five Ws: Core Facts

- Who: Dr. Dirk Stemper, M.D., a German board-certified internal medicine specialist and practicing psychotherapist (20+ years clinical experience).

- What: Launch of an evidence-based book debunking vagus nerve “reset” myths and wellness industry misinformation.

- When: October 2025, global release in hardcover, paperback, audiobook and eBook formats.

- Where: Available worldwide on amazon.com, published by Psychologie Halensee.

- Why: To educate about real causes and solutions for nervous system dysfunction, chronic fatigue, dysautonomia, post-viral syndromes, and the value of neuromodulation.





Key Takeaways





- Quick fixes and “vagus nerve resets” lack scientific support; Dr. Stemper details the real anatomy, function, and therapeutic interventions.

- Exhaustion, CPTSD, neurodiversity, and inflammation are explained as biopsychosocial patterns, not personal defects.

- Modern, gentle neuromodulation (transcutaneous stimulation, HRV biofeedback) emerges as a promising clinical approach, validated by peer-reviewed research.

- Readers gain actionable strategies without relying on pseudoscience or pricey gadgets.





Expert Quote





"This book clarifies how nervous system support must be rooted in evidence, not hype. My goal is for patients and caregivers to see beyond the noise—toward compassionate, research-based care," said Dr. Dirk Stemper.





FAQ

Q: Who should read this book?

A: Patients, and caregivers dealing with chronic fatigue, inflammation, long COVID, trauma, or interest in biofeedback and neuromodulation therapies.





Q: What makes this book different from wellness guides?

A: It dispels reset myths, avoids self-optimization culture, and provides clinically reviewed research and practical steps.





Q: Is the vagus nerve important for long COVID or CPTSD?

A: Yes. The book describes how vagus nerve modulation influences inflammation, autonomic balance, and trauma recovery.





Q: What methods does Dr. Stemper endorse?

A: Non-invasive, evidence-based neuromodulation: electrical, magnetic, or sensory stimulation and HRV biofeedback.

Dr. Dirk Stemper, is a board-certified internist and practicing psychotherapist specializing in trauma recovery and neurodiversity. With over two decades of clinical and research experience, he advocates for scientific rigor in integrative medicine.









Dr. Dirk Stemper, internal medicine specialist and psychotherapist, author of The Vagus Nerve—Science, Not Myth: Why You Don’t Need a Reset—dedicated to evidence-based solutions for exhaustion, trauma, and long COVID.

About Psychologie Berlin



Psychologie Berlin is a Berlin-based private practice focused on integrative mental health, offering evidence-based psychotherapy and medical consultation with specialization in trauma recovery, neurodiversity, and nervous system regulation. Bridging clinical psychology and internal medicine, the practice supports individuals facing chronic fatigue, post-viral conditions, and stress-related disorders with a biopsychosocial approach. Dr. Dirk Stemper is a doctor, psychotherapist, and coach based in Berlin. At Psychologie Berlin, he regularly publishes on health and societal issues (most recently with Orientations Press, 2025).

