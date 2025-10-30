SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Tilkynning eftir þriðja ársfjórðung 2025

Meðfylgjandi er tilkynning Skel fjárfestingafélags hf. vegna þriðja ársfjórðungs 2025.
Sé óskað eftir nánari upplýsingum eða fundi vinsamlegast sendið tölvupóst fjarfestar@skel.is.
Viðhengi
| Source: SKEL fjárfestingafélag SKEL fjárfestingafélag
Meðfylgjandi er tilkynning Skel fjárfestingafélags hf. vegna þriðja ársfjórðungs 2025.
Sé óskað eftir nánari upplýsingum eða fundi vinsamlegast sendið tölvupóst fjarfestar@skel.is.
Viðhengi
The shareholders’ meeting of SKEL will be held at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, in Ballroom B at the Reykjavík Edition, Austurbakki 2, 101 Reykjavík. Attached are the meeting agenda and the...Read More
The Board of SKEL convenes a shareholders’ meeting at 16:00, Tuesday, 4 November 2025, in Ballroom B at the Reykjavík Edition, Austurbakki 2, 101 Reykjavík. Attached are the meeting agenda, the...Read More