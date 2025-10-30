SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Tilkynning eftir þriðja ársfjórðung 2025

 | Source: SKEL fjárfestingafélag SKEL fjárfestingafélag

Meðfylgjandi er tilkynning Skel fjárfestingafélags hf. vegna þriðja ársfjórðungs 2025. 

Sé óskað eftir nánari upplýsingum eða fundi vinsamlegast sendið tölvupóst fjarfestar@skel.is.

Viðhengi


Attachments

SKEL Tilkynning - 3F 2025

Recommended Reading