Deadline Alert: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming November 17, 2025 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Cytokinetics, Incorporated (“Cytokinetics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CYTK) common stock between December 27, 2023 and May 6, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

What Happened?

On May 1, 2025, Cytokinetics disclosed that the FDA has extended the review period for its cardiac myosin inhibitor drug, aficamten, by three months, citing additional time required to review newly submitted Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS). The Company further revealed that, “following pre-NDA discussions with FDA in which safety and risk mitigation were discussed, Cytokinetics submitted the NDA for aficamten in oHCM without an accompanying REMS.”

On this news, Cytokinetics’s stock price fell $5.57, or 12.9%, to close at $37.35 per share on May 2, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 6, 2025, Cytokinetics admitted that it had multiple pre-NDA meetings with the FDA discussing safety monitoring and risk mitigation but chose to submit the NDA without a REMS, relying on labeling and voluntary education materials.

On this news, Cytokinetics’s stock price fell $0.93, or 2.7%, to close at $33.04 per share on May 7, 2025, thereby injuring investors further.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants had knowingly or recklessly omitted a REMS from the initial NDA submission, despite prior FDA discussions about safety and risk mitigation; (2) the subsequent REMS submission necessitated a three-month delay in the FDA’s process for potential approval; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Cytokinetics common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than November 17, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

