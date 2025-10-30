K2K Ohana: A New Joint Venture Unites K2 and KLSA to Deliver Transformative Federal Solutions

HONOLULU, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krilla Kaleiwahea, LLC (K2) and K.L. Scott & Associates, LLC (KLSA) proudly announce the launch of K2K Ohana LLC, a new 8(a) joint venture created to deliver innovative, agile, and mission-focused solutions to federal agencies.

K2K Ohana combines K2’s record of success and unmatched leadership across defense support, workforce development, digital transformation, and disaster recovery with KLSA’s deep expertise in IT modernization, strategy & operations, advanced analytics, cybersecurity, and organizational performance management.

Together, the partnership provides federal clients with a trusted, experienced team capable of executing complex programs from strategy through implementation.

“K2K Ohana represents the best of who we are — innovative, mission-driven, and grounded in purpose,” said Peter Krilla, Co-Founder of K2. “As a Native Hawaiian Organization 8(a), we’re proud to offer our federal partners the flexibility of direct award contracting with the proven performance and leadership of two trusted firms.”

“Our partnership embodies the essence of ohana — shared responsibility,” added Keith L. Scott, CEO of K.L. Scott & Associates. “By combining KLSA’s data driven technical excellence with K2’s government expertise, K2K Ohana will help agencies accelerate transformation and achieve mission success.”

K2K Ohana’s Core Capabilities Include:

Defense Support & Mission Readiness

Digital Transformation & IT Modernization

Workforce Development & Training Solutions

Cybersecurity & Data Analytics

Innovation & AI Enablement

Disaster Recovery & Continuity Planning

Strategic Planning & Operations Delivery



As a certified NHO 8(a) joint venture, K2K Ohana enables federal partners to:

Access streamlined, sole-source contracting options up to $100M for Department of Defense and $25M for civilian agencies.

Rooted in the Hawaiian value of ohana — meaning “family” — K2K Ohana reflects a partnership built on trust, collaboration, and a shared commitment to service.

For more information, visit:

K2: https://www.k2-nho.com/

K.L. Scott & Associates: https://klscottassociates.com/

Media Contact:

Alexis Krilla

Director of Communications, K2

Email: alexis@k2-nho.com

Phone: 610-608-8566