GenTent and DuroMax Launch Covered by GenTent Partnership, Delivering Tool-Free, Weatherproof Generator Running Covers Across the Entire DuroMax Lineup





BRENTWOOD, N.H. and ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenTent® Safety Canopies and DuroMax® Power Equipment today announced a Covered by GenTent™ partnership to launch a full range of DuroMax-branded generator running covers engineered specifically for DuroMax generators. The lineup features GenTent’s next-generation, tool-free mounting system tailored to DuroMax’s rugged steel frames, plus new inverter and XL inverter kits that safeguard DuroMax’s largest premium models while running in severe weather.

“The partnership with DuroMax is long in the making,” said Brian Thomas, Director of Sales & Marketing at GenTent Safety Canopies. “We re-engineered our mounting system with DuroMax’s team to match their performance standards and meet what their customers and engineers have been asking for: a truly tool-free, protective generator tent line up that keeps all their units performing in the elements.”

Purpose-Built for DuroMax Generators

At launch, the lineup covers current and legacy DuroMax models. For open-frame generators, GenTent is introducing a new steel clamping system that grips DuroMax’s heavy-duty generator tubes without tools, delivering meaningful gains to GenTent’s already robust weather ratings. For inverter generators, GenTent is releasing DuroMax Inverter Running Covers; and debuting the first partner-branded XL Generator Tents; purpose-built for large units including the DuroMax XP15000HXT and DuroMax XP16000iHT.

Tested for Safety and Severe Weather

The new internationally patented mounting systems underwent extensive joint validation, including flame-retardancy and environmental performance testing. The canopy fabric is NFPA 701 rated for flame retardancy and structural components meet UL 94 V-0 flammability performance. Independent lab testing of the DuroMax branded GenTent line confirmed:

Wind survivability: up to 110 mph

up to Rainfall protection: up to 18 inches per hour

up to Snow load: up to 20 inches (or 60 pounds)



“DuroMax customers expect high-performance durability and no-nonsense usability,” said Michael Black, Sales Director for DuroMax Power Equipment. “These DuroMax generator covers by GenTent mount fast, no tools required, shield sensitive electrical areas in the worst weather, and maintain generator performance while running.”

No-Compromise Protection While Running

Unlike box-style enclosures or thin storage covers, GenTent generator running covers are engineered to shield electrical panels from any angle while preserving the generator’s cooling profile, ventilation, and exhaust paths. With DuroMax-branded GenTent covers, customers can operate their generators in wet, windy, and snowy conditions while protecting both the equipment and the user. All models have been tested with DuroMax CO Alert™ and maintain performance without nuisance shut downs. And the tool-free design speeds deployment during outages and simplifies everyday use for homeowners, contractors, RV owners, and mobile-power users.

Availability

DuroMax-branded GenTent running covers for open-frame, inverter, and larger generator models will be available through DuroMax’s online and retail channels beginning October, 2025 For model-specific fit guidance, visit https://www.duromaxpower.com/collections/covers.

About GenTent Safety Canopies

Founded in 2011, GenTent® Safety Canopies manufactures easy-to-install, weatherproof generator running covers that enable safe operation of portable generators in wet weather while keeping the unit portable. GenTent’s patented canopies are relied on by homeowners, businesses, first responders, and U.S. agencies during severe weather. With the DuroMax-branded lineup, GenTent now protects more than 3,500 generator models across major brands and is deployed by multiple PGMA member companies. Installation is a simple three-step process, Clamp it, Frame it, Cover it, to Weatherproof Your Power™. Learn more at gentent.com.

About DuroMax Power Equipment

DuroMax® Power Equipment designs and manufactures portable generators and outdoor power solutions known for durability, performance, and value. Headquartered in Ontario, California, DuroMax serves homeowners, contractors, and professionals nationwide. Learn more at duromaxpower.com.

