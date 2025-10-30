AccBit Exchange Announces Global Compliance Expansion and AI-Driven Trading Upgrade

Denver, Colorado, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AccBit Exchange, a leading global digital asset trading platform, has officially announced its Global Compliance Expansion and Technology Upgrade Plan, aiming to provide a secure, stable, and compliant trading environment for investors worldwide.

Since its founding, AccBit has consistently integrated traditional financial expertise with blockchain innovation, focusing on technology, compliance, and risk management. This philosophy has made AccBit a widely trusted service provider in the digital finance industry.

Empowering Stable Profits with Advanced Technology

AccBit Exchange offers users a secure and flexible cryptocurrency trading environment, covering spot, futures, options, and perpetual contracts.

The platform maintains a balance between user profitability and sustainable growth, ensuring long-term user satisfaction.

Equipped with a millisecond-level matching engine and AI-driven analytical tools, AccBit enables traders to make informed decisions even in volatile markets.

By combining advanced technology with risk management strategies, the platform allows investors to generate stable returns from both transaction fees and spreads, creating a win-win ecosystem that strengthens user loyalty and market reputation.

Comprehensive Compliance for Long-Term Growth

AccBit Exchange has been officially licensed under the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Agency (FinCEN) Money Services Business (MSB) program and has established a comprehensive compliance framework in multiple jurisdictions around the world. The platform strictly enforces Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) policies, ensuring every user transacts in a legal and compliant environment, mitigating regulatory risks and laying a solid foundation for sustainable development.

Notably, AccBit Exchange's exceptional compliance and security record has fueled its rapid growth in global trading volume, demonstrating its exceptionally high market trust and user retention. This success lays the foundation for the platform's long-term strategic growth in the competitive financial sector.





MSB Verification: www.fincen.gov/msb-state-selector

Verification Number: 31000304549305

User-Centric Development and Continuous Innovation

AccBit adheres to a “user-first” philosophy, providing both beginners and professionals with continuous support and educational resources — including video tutorials, industry reports, and real-time market analysis.

The platform also offers 24/7 multilingual customer support, ensuring users receive professional assistance anytime, anywhere.

Looking ahead, AccBit will integrate AI-driven trading algorithms, enhance multi-signature security, and expand its cold storage protocols to maximize user fund protection.

Moreover, the company will collaborate with global regulators and financial partners to extend its international reach and drive the healthy development of the digital economy.

Executive Statement

Adrian Cole, CEO of AccBit Exchange, stated:

“We firmly believe that a truly trustworthy trading platform must be built on long-term commitment, technological excellence, and user trust. Through this compliance and technology upgrade, AccBit continues to serve as a vital bridge connecting global investors with the digital asset world.”

About AccBit Exchange

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, AccBit Exchange currently serves users across Asia, Africa, and Europe.

Its core team consists of experts from traditional finance, cybersecurity, and blockchain engineering, bringing together global experience and innovation.

Guided by the principles of “Security First, Compliance Driven, and User-Centric Development”, AccBit is dedicated to building a transparent and sustainable digital asset ecosystem that connects global investors with future opportunities.

Contact Information

Company Name: AccBit Exchange

Official Website: https://AccBit.com

Contact Person: Adrian Cole

Email: support@AccBit.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute investment advice, solicitation, or trading recommendations. Investors are strongly advised to conduct independent due diligence and consult professional financial advisors before participating in any crypto or securities investment.