PENSACOLA, Fla., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR) is offering immediate support to organizations that may have been affected by vendors named in Basel Action Network’s (BAN) new investigation, Brokers of Shame: The New Tsunami of American e‑Waste Exports to Asia. If your current recycler appears in BAN’s materials—or if you’re unsure about their downstream controls—ATR’s team can help you transition to a verifiably responsible, certified solution.

BAN’s release alleges that large U.S. brokers posing as recyclers are exporting electronic waste to developing countries, estimating roughly 2,000 export containers per month and identifying Malaysia as a primary destination. BAN also states that eight of the ten companies it highlighted hold R2v3 certifications, underscoring the importance of rigorous downstream due diligence rather than relying on logos alone. These are allegations, not legal findings.

Who BAN named (as listed in BAN’s press release)

Attan Recycling (Chino, CA)

Corporate eWaste Solutions (Brea, CA; Hayward, CA; Olathe, KS; Phoenix, AZ)

Creative Metals Group (Chicago, IL)

EDM (Chino, CA; Piscataway, NJ; Plainfield, IN; Singapore)

First America Metal Corp. (Morris, IL; Atlanta, GA; Fort Worth, TX)

Gem Lifecycle Solutions (Ontario, CA; Dallas, TX)

Greenland Resource (Chino, CA; Fairview, NJ)

IQA Metals (Chino, CA; Corona, CA; Grand Prairie, TX)

PPM Recycling (Paramount, CA; Santa Fe Springs, CA; Houston, TX)

Semsotai (Brea, CA; Frederick, MD)

How ATR helps impacted organizations

ATR operates seven (7) R2v3 and RIOS‑certified facilities in the United States and provides compliant ITAD and electronics recycling, including on‑site and mobile data destruction, ITAR‑registered processes, and a GSA Schedule discount for government agencies. Clients can access a secure portal for scheduling, documentation, and real-time asset-tracking. ATR does not export e‑waste to developing countries and maintains strict material management practices.

A fast, low‑friction transition plan

Stabilize risk: place a temporary hold on outbound flows to any named vendor and request a complete downstream map (including export declarations and bills of lading).

Verify reality vs. marketing: confirm certification status and recent audit history; rely on evidence of downstream controls, not logos.

Shift to a verifiable, U.S.‑based solution: migrate to ATR’s certified facilities and documented downstream network with chain‑of‑custody reporting available upon request.

Call to action

To begin a risk‑free assessment and transition plan, contact ATR at 877‑781‑7779 or submit an inquiry via our Contact page.

Links mentioned (easy to understand)

BAN overview page for the Brokers of Shame materials: https://www.ban.org/reports/brokers-of-shame

BAN press release (PDF): https://wiki.ban.org/images/6/6b/Brokers_of_Shame_-_Press_Release.pdf

Brokers of Shame full report (PDF): https://wiki.ban.org/images/f/f7/Brokers_of_Shame_-_Report.pdf

Appendix A – Profiles of the 10 companies (PDF): https://wiki.ban.org/images/7/74/Brokers_of_Shame_-_Appendix_A_-_Profiles_of_the_10_Brokers_of_Shame.pdf

Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR) homepage: https://www.atrecycle.com/

ATR certifications and credentials: https://www.atrecycle.com/about-us/certifications/

ATR Contact page: https://www.atrecycle.com/contact/

ATR Client Portal: https://www.atrclients.com/

About Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR)

Established in 1992, B & K Technology Solutions LLC, dba Advanced Technology Recycling is a U.S.‑based IT asset disposition and electronics recycling company providing certified, compliant solutions for enterprises and public‑sector organizations. ATR’s services include ITAD, secure data destruction (including on‑site shredding), asset recovery, and nationwide logistics—supported by R2v3 and RIOS certifications, ITAR‑registered processes, and an active GSA Schedule.

Note: This release references allegations reported by BAN. Determinations of legality depend on facts and applicable law. The information referenced in this article includes content originally published by the Basel Action Network (BAN) and other external sources. Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR) does not endorse or take responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or opinions expressed in materials produced by third parties. The additional commentary provided by ATR represents our interpretation and opinion only, and is intended for informational purposes. It should not be construed as legal advice or a definitive statement of fact. Readers are encouraged to verify information independently and consult appropriate professionals regarding any legal or compliance matters.