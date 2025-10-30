DGLegacy report: $124 trillion at risk — will the Great Wealth Transfer become the greatest wealth loss in history?

San Francisco, October 30, 2025 - The largest intergenerational wealth transfer in history is underway, with $124 trillion in U.S. household wealth set to change hands by 2048. But a growing body of evidence suggests much of this fortune may never reach the intended heirs - vanishing into a digital black hole instead.

The warning signs are already here. An estimated 11–18% of Bitcoin's total supply - worth tens of billions of dollars - is permanently lost due to forgotten passwords, misplaced hardware wallets, and abandoned accounts. That's not a future risk; it's already gone forever.

And crypto is just the beginning. In the U.S. alone, states return nearly $5 billion annually in unclaimed assets from forgotten brokerage accounts, dormant insurance policies, and abandoned pensions. Globally, tens of billions more sit idle in "lost" financial accounts that families don't even know exist.

"The same demographic forces driving this historic wealth transfer are also creating the perfect storm for wealth loss," says Ana Mineva, CEO at DGLegacy®. "We're seeing digital assets spread across multiple countries, no clear succession plans, and an entire generation of childless people who have no roadmap for what happens next."

The invisible leakage crisis

The problem isn't just forgetfulness - it's the fundamental mismatch between how modern wealth is stored and how traditional inheritance works:

Crypto's fatal flaw : Up to 3.7 million Bitcoin are likely lost forever. Recent exchange hacks like DMM Bitcoin's $300+ million theft show that even "secure" holdings can vanish before heirs see a cent.

: Up to 3.7 million Bitcoin are likely lost forever. Recent exchange hacks like DMM Bitcoin's $300+ million theft show that even "secure" holdings can vanish before heirs see a cent. The childless inheritance puzzle : One in six Americans over 55 and one in five German women in their late 40s have no children. For them, the question isn't just "who inherits?"- it's "will anyone even know these assets exist?"

: One in six Americans over 55 and one in five German women in their late 40s have no children. For them, the question isn't just "who inherits?"- it's "will anyone even know these assets exist?" Cross-border chaos : Today's investors hold company shares in Delaware, bank accounts in Switzerland, real estate in Spain, and crypto wallets scattered globally. Without a unified plan, heirs are left searching blind.

: Today's investors hold company shares in Delaware, bank accounts in Switzerland, real estate in Spain, and crypto wallets scattered globally. Without a unified plan, heirs are left searching blind. Estate planning's catch-all blind spot: Traditional estate planning relies on "catch-all clauses" that sound reassuring - "all remaining assets shall go to..." - but these clauses can't solve the fundamental problem: your heirs don't know what or where "all" is.





Without transparency and awareness, even the most meticulously drafted estate plan becomes useless. Think about it: your assets today look nothing like they did two years ago. You've added crypto wallets, online trading accounts, digital investment platforms, side hustles, stock options, new insurance policies, and accounts spread across multiple countries. Your estate plan is static, but your wealth is dynamic - and your heirs are left in the dark about what actually exists.

The result? Estate proceeds themselves rank among the most commonly abandoned asset types, contributing to the $4.49 billion in unclaimed property that U.S. states returned in fiscal year 2024. Families can't claim what they can't find, and catch-all clauses can't catch what heirs don't know exists.





The emerging solution

Digital legacy planning platforms like DGLegacy® are stepping in to bridge the gap between modern wealth and outdated inheritance tools. These services provide:

A secure vault mapping all assets - from exchange accounts and crypto wallets to policy numbers and ownership deeds

Clear beneficiary designations for both financial and digital assets

Automatic detection of fatal events and proactive notification to heirs

Cross-border guidance to navigate multiple legal and financial frameworks

"Without these systems, families are forced to guess, search, and often fail," Mineva adds. "With them, wealth, no matter how digital or global, can actually transfer as intended. The tools exist. The question is whether people will adopt them before it's too late."

The verdict: $124 trillion hangs in the balance

The Great Wealth Transfer is inevitable. But whether it becomes a historic preservation of family wealth or the greatest wealth loss in history depends on one thing: whether this generation closes the planning gap for digital assets now.

